Why Star Trek Fans Still Have A Bone To Pick With JJ Abrams And Into Darkness

There are quite a few "Star Trek" fans who have a serious bone to pick with writer, producer, and director J.J. Abrams, myself among them. After delivering the 2009 "Star Trek" reboot — which created the Kelvin timeline and deviated from the canon set by the original series, but was surprisingly entertaining — he had earned a bit of goodwill. Unfortunately, that goodwill was phasered out of existence with the sequel, 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness."

While the first Abrams "Star Trek" had a few issues, they could mostly be ignored because it was a pretty darn fun adventure with some truly brilliant casting. It was a little more bombastic and action-packed than most of "Star Trek," drawing heavily from Abrams's other true love, "Star Wars," but it mostly worked. So when hardcore "Trek" fans and new fans alike sat down for "Into Darkness," they hoped for more... and instead got a confusing, muddled retread of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

The film's marketing had tried to be sly about the fact that "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch was playing the famed "Trek" villain but any Trekkie could tell that was the plan, and it was made all the more frustrating by "Into Darkness" doing nothing new and missing the point of "Star Trek" by lightyears.