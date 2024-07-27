Star Trek Into Darkness' Bruce Greenwood Has An Idea To Bring Pike Back

Since 2016, "Star Trek" has seen some dramatic ups and downs. The two Kelvin-verse "Star Trek" movies made by J.J. Abrams in 2009 and 2013 were big hits, catching a mass audience's eye with their high-octane action and sexy young casts. Justin Lin's 2016 sequel "Star Trek Beyond" wasn't as big a hit as Paramount would have liked, however, and the future of the "Star Trek" film franchise was thrown into question. It didn't help that "Star Trek: Discovery" launched in 2017 (as the flagship series for the CBS All Access streaming service), bringing the Trek franchise back to the "Prime" timeline.

"Star Trek 4," as it has been nicknamed, has ping-ponged a lot during its development. Multiple directors passed through the project, and the film was even once removed from Paramount's development slate entirely. In January 2024, however, it seemed that the project was back on.

Captain Pike (Bruce Greenwood), previously captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise, played a notable role in Abrams' two "Star Trek" film, being a parental figure to Chris Pine's James T. Kirk. It was Pike who encouraging Kirk to apply to Starfleet Academy and become a disciplined officer. Sadly, in 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness," Pike was lured into an unsuspected trap by Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) and assassinated. Kirk was saddened by the death of his mentor. Those who liked the character would have to wait until he reappeared on "Discovery," now played by Anson Mount.

Greenwood, however, recently expressed interest in returning to the role, despite Pike's death. In a 2013 interview with StarTrek.com, Greenwood figured there was still a tasteful way for Pike to come back from the dead.