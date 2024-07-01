Star Trek Into Darkness Cut An Emotional Scene Between Kirk And Rima's Daughter

The inciting incident in J.J. Abrams' 2013 sci-fi revenge thriller "Star Trek Into Darkness" was an act of terrorism. In a swift montage, audiences were introduced to a character names Thomas Harewood, a Federation citizen with a sick young daughter, Lucille (Anjini Taneja Azhar) dying of an incurable ailment. Thomas, at his wit's end, was approached by a mysterious man named "John Harrison" (Benedict Cumberbatch) who claimed to have a miracle cure, and he will administer it ... in exchange for a fatal, violent errand.

"Harrison" will later reveal himself to be the cryogenically unfrozen supervillain Khan Noonien Singh, and his miracle cure was an injection of his own genetically enhanced blood. Harewood's violent errand was to carry out a destructive suicide bombing on the Kelvin Memorial Archive. Harewood killed 42 people, including himself, and sent a message to a Starfleet admiral, alerting Kirk (Chris Pine) to the situation and getting the film's mysterious plot going. It seems Khan staged the attack merely to get several important people in a room together, knowing they would assemble to discuss the explosion's fallout. He would then fly an attack craft up to the window and assassinate everyone inside ... which happens later in the film.

Harewood was survived by his daughter (she's safe), and his wife Rima (Nazneen Contractor). In the final cut of "Star Trek Into Darkness," Rima and Lucille only appear in first-act scenes pertaining to Harewood's coerced terrorism. In an earlier edit, however, they also appeared at the end of the movie to have a sweet, connective moment with Kirk.