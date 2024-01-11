Black Mirror And Andor Director Tapped To Helm New Star Trek Movie

As reported in Deadline today, Paramount has officially announced that they are in production on a new "Star Trek" feature film. It will be the first "Star Trek" movie since the release of "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016 but the fourteenth "Star Trek" film overall.

The new film will be directed by Toby Haynes, a prolific British television director who has helmed episodes of "M.I. High," "Doctor Who," and the British version of "Utopia." His most recent directing job was six episodes of the hit "Star Wars" series "Andor." He also directed the 2019 TV movie "Brexit: The Uncivil War" starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The new "Star Trek" film is slated to be written by Seth Grahame-Smith, the author of the books "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter." Grahame-Smith also wrote the screenplays for the film adaptation of "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," as well as Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" and co-wrote "The Lego Batman Movie."

The new Trek movie will be produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot studio, meaning it will connect with the three Kelvin-verse movies released between 2009 and 2016. Deadline reported that, while the plot is still unrevealed, this new film will take place many years before the 2009 "Star Trek" film, and will serve as an origin of sorts. It seems this new film will take a similar approach to "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2001, as that series was set a century before the original 1966 TV show.