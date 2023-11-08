Patrick Stewart's First Star Trek Meeting Went As Badly As You Can Imagine

In the late 1980s, just prior to when Patrick Stewart was alerted to the existence of "Star Trek," the actor was at a crossroads. He had been touring England with a production of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and it wasn't going terribly well. He was already 46, he hadn't really found what he considered to be a major breakout role, and he was starting to consider that he simply wasn't ever going to do better than he already had. Middle age brought about the usual malaise, and Stewart seemingly felt idle.

Stewart recalled this time in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir." He recalled taking a job in Los Angeles wherein he would merely read lines of Shakespeare to accompany a series of public lectures at UCLA's Royce Hall. Stewart wasn't giving the lectures. That would be a friend and confidant of Stewart's named David Rodes. Stewart said that his pay for the Shakespeare gig was to be a mere $100 and a dinner at the local T.G.I. Fridays. He wasn't doing it for the money but for an excuse to visit L.A. and to get away from the "Virginia Woolf" production.

It seems that the UCLA gig caught the attention of an American TV producer, as Stewart received a call from his American agent the following morning. Evidently, a man named Robert Justman happened to be in attendance at Royce Hall and was taken by Stewart's talents. Justman, Trekkies may know, was a supervising producer on both "Star Trek" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Justman said that Stewart should talk to a man named Gene Roddenberry about an upcoming TV project.

Stewart, it seems, didn't know who Gene Roddenberry was. The subsequent meeting with him, then, was brief and awkward.