The Biggest Twist In Lower Decks Continues A Classic Star Trek Storyline

"The First Duty" is best remembered as the episode that takes Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) down a peg. The thing is, the episode (scripted by Ronald D. Moore and Naren Shankar) is actually quite a strong dramatic piece.

In "Next Generation" season 4, Wesley went off to study at Starfleet Academy on Earth. "The First Duty" reveals he picked up piloting as an extracurricular. Wesley joins the flight team Nova Squadron, headed by Locarno, but tragedy strikes when one of the team, Joshua Albert, is killed in an accident. The episode that follows is about the inquiry; the Enterprise-D is visiting, and Captain Picard, noticing Wesley, Locarno, and co. aren't forthcoming, does some digging.

It turns out the Nova Squadron had been trying to pull off an illegal stunt (a "Kolvoord Starburst") with their ships and that caused the accident that killed Albert. Locarno is urging them to keep quiet and avoid the consequences. Picard confronts Wesley, delivering the stern fury you might see in a father disappointed in his son. His words give the episode its title:

"The first duty of every Starfleet officer is to the truth! Whether it's scientific truth, or historical truth, or personal truth! It is the guiding principle upon which Starfleet is based! If you can't find it within yourself to stand up and tell the truth about what happened, you don't deserve to wear that uniform."

I'd recommend watching the scene on the official "Star Trek" YouTube channel; it's one of Patrick Stewart's finest acting moments in a series full of them and a reminder that, if the scene calls for it, he can be downright scary.

Wesley is given an ultimatum by Picard: tell the truth or he will. He does so at the final hearing; Locarno takes responsibility and is expelled, while Wesley and the others are held back a year.