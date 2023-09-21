What Is That Mysterious Ship In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4?

Warning: This article contains spoilers and reckless, downright irresponsible speculation about the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

There's a serial killer — in a manner of speaking — on the loose in "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Ever since the concluding moments of the season 4 premiere, almost every episode has included a brief prologue centered on the lower decks crew of some doomed alien spaceship in the moments before encountering the same, mysterious object with a nasty attitude. The pattern has remained the same in each and every encounter: Upon confronting the strange vessel, each victimized ship has had to helplessly watch as the strange enemy fires up its weapons, inexplicably drains power from its intended target, and subsequently blasts them into pieces with shocking ease. So far, the kill list has included several classic "Trek" species like Klingons, Romulans, and now Orions, with no end in sight.

This serialized element laced throughout season 4 has been presented with little other fanfare to this point beyond these self-contained (and unexpectedly ominous) vignettes, though it's only a matter of time before the crew of the USS Cerritos finally pick up on this disturbing trend. But until then, Trekkies have already been all over the case with a fine-toothed comb. The ultimate reveal will surely come in the weeks ahead, but what's the fun in waiting if we can't make some educated guesses and off-the-wall stabs in the dark to help pass the time?? You have questions and we have ... well, even more questions, but hopefully a possible answer or two hidden amongst our rampant speculation.

Here's our best theories about which dastardly individual(s) may be responsible for the actions of that mystery ship.