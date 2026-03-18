15 Most Shocking Oscars Upsets Of All Time

With the 98th Academy Awards in our rearview mirror, all anyone can talk about is Michael B. Jordan's win over Timothée Chalamet. The "Marty Supreme" star was deemed the favorite to win Best Actor going into the ceremony, largely due to a deceptively effective, self-manifesting "charm" offensive that crashed and burned as Oscars voters cast their ballots.

/Film recently broke down why the dramatic nature of this "upset" was somewhat overstated (as much as we'd love to give this "win" to the ballet dancers and opera singers out there, it ultimately belongs to Michael B. Jordan). That being said, all the commotion called to mind the most shocking wins and losses in Academy history. From nasty smear campaigns and votes split amongst legendary actors to honored fugitives and overlooked classics, these stories from Oscars past are every bit as unbelievable as they were when they first broke.

These are the most shocking Oscars upsets of all time.