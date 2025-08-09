10 Forgotten Oscar-Winning Movies Every Cinephile Needs To Watch

Though Louis B. Mayer created the Academy Awards as a union-busting enterprise and a bid for further studio control, they're now considered the highest honors in Hollywood. Studios put millions into Oscars campaigns for their films and stars, and Oscars commentary has become an industry in and of itself. In the Internet age, the Academy Awards now generate iconic viral moments like the memorable "La La Land" and "Moonlight" mix-up in 2017.

Even as we recognize their insignificance, it's difficult not to get invested in the outcome of the Oscars. However, as Oscar voters are fallible people, they don't always get it right. Remember when "Green Book" inexplicably won Best Picture in 2017, mirroring the "Driving Miss Daisy" controversy in 1990? The history of the Academy Awards is filled with instances of voters having very bad taste and having very good taste — though, of course, taste is subjective.

Indeed, some Oscar winners are best left gathering dust. But in other cases, awardees that we've mostly forgotten about deserve reconsideration. After all, the Oscars began nearly 100 years ago, and while there are certainly plenty of mediocre films that took home little gold men, it's worth sifting through the list to find the hidden gems. What follows is a sampling of those gems, films that received critical acclaim at the time of their release but haven't maintained the popularity they deserve.

Here are some forgotten Oscar-winning movies that are worth watching for any cinephile.