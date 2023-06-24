One Of Martin Scorsese's Most Underrated Movies Almost Ended In This Totally Bonkers Way

Martin Scorsese's surreal 1985 black comedy "After Hours" is equal parts hilarious and panic-inducing. The film follows a shallow yuppie named Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) who spends his days plugged into an ultra-modern computer, a novelty in the mid-'80s. After work, Paul goes to a diner and has a chance encounter with a woman named Marcy (Rosanna Arquette), a free-spirited artist who invites him back to her place, ostensibly to buy some art, but more presumably for a night of casual sex. Paul's night starts out badly — his only $20 bill blows out the window of his taxi — and only gets worse. Marcy and her sexed-up roommate Kiki (Linda Fiorentino) begin to exhibit some very strange behavior, leading Paul to flee into the street. He is broke in New York at 1:00 a.m. with no means of getting home. It starts to rain.

Over the course of the movie, Paul will be accused of terrible crimes, a posse will be hunting him, and some people might die.

Eventually, to flee his pursuers, Paul will be encased in papier-mâché by another artist named June (Verna Bloom). As a statue, Paul is stolen and transported around town. The film ends with Paul returning to work the next morning. Some might say that, when the gates to his office building open and Paul is revealed to be covered in white plaster dust, that he is passing into the afterlife. Whether it is Heaven or Hell can be debated. Either way, the whole night was hellish. It's easy to see that Scorsese was constructing his version of a supernatural afterlife story. After hours indeed.

In the 2004 making-of documentary on "After Hours" included on the film's DVD release, actor Dunne explains that the film originally had an even more surreal ending.