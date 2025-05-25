Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning Features The Best Action Scene In The Entire Franchise

Even Ethan hanging off the helicopter in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" isn't the first time that Tom Cruise has hung off the side of a plane for the entertainment of the masses. The most famous example came in the opening scene of the 2015 film "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation," in which Ethan was hanging for his dear life on a very large plane as it took off. But that scene, as heavily promoted as it was in the marketing, was awfully brief. Some audiences may have wondered if the same would be true of the climactic stunt in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," considering how much of the ad campaign has centered around the image of Cruise on two different biplanes in the middle of the jungles of South Africa. But what makes this sequence so superlative is that it's expansive and encompasses two critical pieces of the climax.

Ethan and his IMF team are in South Africa because they've got one last chance to stop the evil AI known as the Entity. The Entity wants to take over all of the world's nuclear weapons, and has gotten its digital hands on those of eight of nine world leaders. All that's left is the United States, and there are only minutes before it can effectively hack in and bring about a veritable Armageddon on Earth. At the same time, the nefarious Gabriel (Esai Morales) wants to regain control of the Entity and has set a less world-destructive bomb outside the Doomsday Vault in South Africa. (That vault is so highly protected that the Entity wants to abscond there once it gains control of the U.S. arsenal, because it would be protected from the devastating aftermath.) While Gabriel and Ethan both want to put a "poison pill" into the Entity, Gabriel wants to do so to control it for his nasty purposes, whereas Ethan wants to destroy it. Gabriel is able to escape a firefight before the bomb goes off, and he and a henchman take two separate analog biplanes to head to safety. Ethan gives chase, while the rest of his makeshift team tries to trap the Entity in the Doomsday Vault while stalling the bomb from killing them all.

Director Christopher McQuarrie is able to masterfully balance the two separate planes of action here; there's plenty of tension on the non-Ethan side all by itself. It's not just that the team is trying to stop a bomb from killing them, and it's not just that they're trying to capture the Entity before it unleashes hell on Earth. Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) would be handling the tech ... except he gets badly wounded, meaning that the newly reformed Paris (Pom Klementieff) has to be a would-be surgeon to treat his wound and ensure he doesn't die on them. That also means that the beautiful and wily pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell) has to break into the Doomsday Vault's technical system at Benji's instructions, and also grab a McGuffin-esque drive that would trap the Entity ... but she can only grab it during a hundred-millisecond window (AKA within the blink of an eye), or else all fails.

And that's only if Ethan is able to grab that aforementioned poison pill from the outlandishly evil Gabriel, who can't help but laugh at the sight of our hero dangling from a biplane to stop him. Plot machinations aside, what makes this sequence so breathtaking is the same thing that has made other big action sequences in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise so unique. Yes, there's no doubt some level of digital trickery at play in the slew of images of Tom Cruise hanging thousands of feet in the air at every possible angle on two rickety planes. Even for a guy as talented and physically capable as him, there would have been safety measures in place that don't come through in the final product. But the length and extent of this sequence along with the long shots captured via IMAX cameras makes it so whatever VFX may be involved are so effectively blended into the practical image that it's terrifyingly seamless.

