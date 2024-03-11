Sorry, Spider-Man – The Boy And The Heron Deserved The Oscar Upset

Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Like when his film "Spirited Away" took home the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2003, Miyazaki himself wasn't there to accept the award in person tonight (the first time, he was protesting the Iraq War, and WOW did history vindicate him).

This was a bit of an upset: "The Boy and the Heron" is rightfully acclaimed, but it had a worthy challenger in "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse," which won Best Animated Feature at the 51st Annie Awards this February (the Annies are focused exclusively on animation).

We here at /Film are big fans of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" (read our review from back in May 2023). But that said, the Academy made the right call picking "The Boy and the Heron." It may not be as formally experimental as "Spider-Verse," with this film largely hewing to a somewhat familiar "Ghibli aesthetic," but it is a more personal movie and has more on its mind than "Spider-Man" does.