The Japanese Title For The Boy And The Heron Is Not Just Different, It Is Essential

Spoilers for "The Boy and the Heron" follow.

Hayao Miyazaki refuses to stop. After threatening to call it quits several times over the years, he broke his 2013 retirement by releasing the 2023 film "The Boy and the Heron." His latest movie may not be his last anymore, but it still serves as the perfect goodbye from one of the greatest animators of all time, and the perfect summary of his body of work.

"The Boy and the Heron" is a semi-biographical story inspired by Miyazaki's own upbringing — as well as his professional relationship with decades-long collaborators Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki. Initial reviews for the film praised Miyazaki for combining a personal story with a fantasy adventure. Indeed, the film is so personal that Miyazaki changed the story after Takahata passed away in 2018. Just as the film reaching theaters has a different story than initially thought by Miyazaki, it also has a different title (at least internationally).

The original Japanese title of the film is "How Do You Live?" which it shares with a 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino. The book follows a 15-year-old boy whose father passed away, and who experiences the struggles of growing up while bonding with his uncle. Though Miyazaki has long made it clear that he was only inspired by the title of the book rather than its plot, the choice of that title is integral to the film. Changing the title for the international release loses part of the themes that make this an essential part of Miyazaki's œuvre.

That's because "How do you live?" is the central question asked at every turn in the film. The question that Miyazaki asks himself. The question he leaves the audience with. The question he leaves his grandson with.