Why The Greatest Animation Studio In The World Faces An Uncertain Future

Hayao Miyazaki just won't stop. The animation maestro has retired then unretired so many times it is just silly now, with his latest movie "The Boy and the Heron" being released in Japan with no trailers and being billed as his last goodbye — until it was revealed he was already throwing around ideas for his next project. "He's thinking about this next project every day, and I can't stop him — in fact, I've given up," studio co-founder and long-time producer Toshio Suzuki recently said in an interview with French outlet Liberation.

But while the idea of more Miyazaki is exciting, what's somewhat troubling is the future Studio Ghibli is headed toward. After all, this is the greatest animation studio in the world, responsible for all-time classics like "Kiki's Delivery Service" (which ended up on our list of 100 best movies ever) and "Princess Kaguya," and which gifted us Totoro and tanuki testicle transformations.

It is also a celebrated animation studio with a nebulous future after Miyazaki actually retires, and even more so after he passes away. News recently broke that Studio Ghibli was being sold as a subsidiary to Nippon TV, the Japanese broadcasting giant behind anime such as "Detective Conan," and "Anpanman," as well as "Monster" and the original "Berserk."

According to Suzuki, the sale won't impact Miyazaki's future work (which he says will likely go on until the 82-year-old filmmaker turns 90) or anything Ghibli does, but there is a caveat. "Nippon TV won't come and tell us anything," the producer said. "The problem arises more when we are gone. What will happen then, I do not know. It will be up to those who will be there at that time to think about it."