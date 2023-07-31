Why Hayao Miyazaki's How Do You Live Released With No Trailers

It's been 10 years since Hayao Miyazaki's last feature film, "The Wind Rises" — a gentle portrait of aeronautics engineer Jiro Horikoshi whose plane creations were used in Pearl Harbor (it would make an interesting pairing with the latest release "Oppenheimer"). Now, Miyazaki's final film will release in 2023, an adaptation of Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel "How Do You Live?" which will be titled "The Boy and the Heron" in the US.

/Film writer Witney Seibold says the novel, which revolves around a 15-year-old boy and his uncle, "unfolds through a series of conversations and diary entries that cover ethics and philosophy. The title is a central existential query directed toward the audience." The IMDb short summary for the film reads: "Through encounters with his friends and uncle, follows a teenage boy's psychological development. He enters a magical world with a talking grey heron after finding an abandoned tower in his new town."

Everything else — a more detailed explanation of the plot, still images, full cast, etc. — has been shrouded in mystery. The only marketing consists of a sketch that appears to be a bird-like man wearing a helmet, but it's hard to tell exactly. Kokatu reports that there will be no additional still images or trailers released. Studio Ghibli has its reasons for being so tight-lipped, which only builds our anticipation for Hayao Miyazaki's final movie even more.