The 10 Most Controversial Oscar Snubs Of All Time

Love them or hate them, obsess over them or ignore them altogether, the Academy Awards are a cultural artifact whose history mirrors the very history of American film. Granted, as a gatekeeping and taste-managing institution, the Oscars have always been better at belatedly following and responding to winds of change in the industry than at anticipating or provoking them, and you could probably count on your fingers the number of times that the Oscar statuette in any given category went to a genuinely bold, bracing, game-changing winner. But they're as good a summation of the congealing of critical and commercial mainstream consensus over the decades as we film buffs have. And, as such, it's fascinating to look at the instances of the ultimate winner being so out of lockstep with that consensus as to cause an uproar.

As we gear up for the 97th Academy Awards in March 2025, it's a great time to have a look at the 10 most controversial snubs in Oscar history. Of course, it would be impossible to account for all the great movies and achievements that unfairly missed out on a nomination — "Do the Right Thing" being left out of Best Picture was scandalous, yes, but how many actors in that cast deserved Oscar attention and were never even in consideration? — so "snubs" will be defined, here, as nominated films and artists that ultimately didn't win. Some of these were upsets; some were disappointing but not surprising; some only became infamous with historical hindsight. Groan and gasp at your own discretion.