Oscars 2026: Why Timothée Chalamet Lost Best Actor To Michael B. Jordan
During Paul Thomas Anderson's acceptance speech for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards, he marveled at the toweringly high quality of his fellow nominees, likening the group to the world-beater 1976 selection of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Nashville," "Jaws," "Barry Lyndon," and "Dog Day Afternoon." He wasn't wrong. Overall, 2025 was a terrific year for movies, and an outlier given how many of the year's top films were big-budget originals from major studios. Warner Bros., Paramount, and Netflix rolled the dice on bold new visions like "One Battle After Another," "Sinners," "Marty Supreme," "Weapons," and Guillermo del Toro's challenging, sumptuously designed take on Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein."
As such, every single category felt cutthroat, none more so than Best Actor. Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Wagner Moura, and Ethan Hawke were all richly deserving of the top prize. It was the kind of murderer's-row lineup where the last performance you watched before voting could very well be your top choice.
Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a rollercoaster of a campaign. At the outset, there were murmurs from voters that Hawke had real dark horse potential for his equal parts funny and sad portrayal of tortured 20th-century lyricist Lorenz Hart, but the race quickly turned into a three-way contest between Chalamet, Jordan, and DiCaprio. When DiCaprio took a low-key approach to seeking his second Best Actor Oscar, it seemed clear that it would all come down to Chalamet and Jordan.
Coming into Sunday night's ceremony, many Oscar observers believed Chalamet would win for his overpowering performance as would-be tennis table champ Marty Mauser. When he lost to Jordan, said observers scrambled for explanations. How did this enormously talented star come up short? Not for the reasons you might be thinking.
Timotheé Chalamet didn't lose due to his opera and ballet disses
Let's start with the own-goal controversy Timothée Chalamet kicked up in the closing days of Oscar voting. During a conversation with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet discussed the pressure he feels to appear on talk shows and exhort viewers to see his movies in theaters. With this in mind, he added the following:
"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."
In Chalamet's defense, he immediately knew he'd stepped in it and tried to walk it back. Alas, he didn't go far enough for many ballet and opera performers (as well as fans of these art forms), which occasioned a heapin' helpin' of clapbacks that some suggested torpedoed his Best Actor chances.
This is bunk.
While the McConaughey discussion occurred on February 24, the furor over Chalamet's comments didn't really blow up until after the March 5 voting deadline. Furthermore, nominees have weathered more serious controversy before winning an Oscar. Take Jane Fonda, for instance. She outraged many Americans when she participated in 1971's FTA Tour ("F*** the Army) to protest the Vietnam War, but still went on to win Best Actress for "Klute" in 1972. Later that year, she took her war protesting to another level by visiting Hanoi and getting photographed sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun. This earned her the nickname Hanoi Jane, which threatened to be curtains for her career. Instead, she won her second Best Actress Oscar in seven years for "Coming Home." Chalamet's dismissal of ballet/opera was nothing.
It wasn't Chalamet's unlikable protagonist that cost him gold
Even the biggest fans of "Marty Supreme" admit that its protagonist was — depending on how you read the end — an irredeemable jerk. Regardless of Timothée Chalamet's awesome talent, how could such a self-serving jackass who ruins numerous lives in his pursuit of table tennis immortality propel the star to his first Oscar?
It's true that the majority of Best Actor winners earned their awards for playing people who were either decent folk or capable of atoning for their sins to become genuinely good people, but some of our greatest performers won their Oscars for playing downright horrible human beings.
Robert De Niro made his name playing disturbed or morally compromised characters throughout the 1970s, but, in terms of sheer nastiness, he just about peaked with his portrayal of former middleweight boxing champion and all-around monster Jake LaMotta in Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull." Yes, he was helped by the hype about the production shutting down for four months to pack on 70 pounds to play the older, out-of-shape LaMotta, but DeNiro is so effectively, concussively violent as a man who won by getting the crap kicked out of him until his opponents got tired that his "training" regimen was hardly on your mind as you watched the film.
Other actors have won Oscars for channeling their inner a-hole. Michael Douglas was seductively evil as stock market raider Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's "Wall Street," while Denzel Washington finally won his Best Actor trophy for playing the dirty, cold-blooded killer Detective Alonzo Harris in "Training Day." And what about Forrest Whitaker winning for his terrifying embodiment of genocidal Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in "The Last King of Scotland?" These guys make Marty Mauser look like a choirboy.
So why did Chalamet lose?
It was Chalamet's brashness and youth - and Michael B. Jordan's greatness
If you want to focus on Timotheé Chalamet's campaign strategy, his big mistake was seemingly adopting Marty Mauser's persona while promoting the film. Prior to "Marty Supreme," Chalamet had come off as a confident but relatively grounded guy. He didn't come off as conceited or arrogant in interviews and projected normal dude vibes when he sat courtside to watch his New York Knicks. He was anything but press shy, but I never felt like he was overexposed or desperate for attention. He was a movie star enjoying the ride on the cusp of his 30s.
A different Chalamet showed up to sell "Marty Supreme." He was brash and obnoxious to the point that some theorized he was making the press rounds in character as Marty Mauser. He embarrassed himself in a rap remix with EsDeeKid, and lost all sense of proportion by bragging about turning in "top-of-the-line performances" over the last seven or eight years. "I don't want people to take it for granted. I don't want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level s***."
Easy, kid. He's still relatively new to the party, and while I think he was sensational in "Call Me by Your Name," "A Complete Unknown" and "Marty Supreme," his run pales in comparison to Al Pacino rattling off "The Godfather," "Scarecrow," "Serpico" "The Godfather Part II" and "Dog Day Afternoon" over a three year span. Pump the brakes, act like a human being during the "Dune: Part Three" press tour, and never, ever attempt to rock a mic again.
Finally, we can take solace in this: Michael B. Jordan simply gave a better performance than Timmy this year.
That, in the end, is why he lost.