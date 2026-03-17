Oscars 2026: Why Timothée Chalamet Lost Best Actor To Michael B. Jordan

During Paul Thomas Anderson's acceptance speech for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards, he marveled at the toweringly high quality of his fellow nominees, likening the group to the world-beater 1976 selection of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Nashville," "Jaws," "Barry Lyndon," and "Dog Day Afternoon." He wasn't wrong. Overall, 2025 was a terrific year for movies, and an outlier given how many of the year's top films were big-budget originals from major studios. Warner Bros., Paramount, and Netflix rolled the dice on bold new visions like "One Battle After Another," "Sinners," "Marty Supreme," "Weapons," and Guillermo del Toro's challenging, sumptuously designed take on Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein."

As such, every single category felt cutthroat, none more so than Best Actor. Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Wagner Moura, and Ethan Hawke were all richly deserving of the top prize. It was the kind of murderer's-row lineup where the last performance you watched before voting could very well be your top choice.

Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a rollercoaster of a campaign. At the outset, there were murmurs from voters that Hawke had real dark horse potential for his equal parts funny and sad portrayal of tortured 20th-century lyricist Lorenz Hart, but the race quickly turned into a three-way contest between Chalamet, Jordan, and DiCaprio. When DiCaprio took a low-key approach to seeking his second Best Actor Oscar, it seemed clear that it would all come down to Chalamet and Jordan.

Coming into Sunday night's ceremony, many Oscar observers believed Chalamet would win for his overpowering performance as would-be tennis table champ Marty Mauser. When he lost to Jordan, said observers scrambled for explanations. How did this enormously talented star come up short? Not for the reasons you might be thinking.