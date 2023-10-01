Best Actress At The 1979 Oscars Is One Of The Most Underrated Categories Of All Time

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

On a completely anecdotal level, the category that generates the most interest at the Academy Awards is no longer Best Picture. Instead, I think that honor has been passed over to Best Actress. This shift occurred for several different reasons. Hollywood is still a male-dominated industry, and Best Actress generally ends up being the most high profile award won by a woman. Then there's stan culture. Despite their irritating abrasiveness, they care deeply about these particular women and want to see them rewarded. I'm not wild about people saying someone deserves an Oscar because she "ate" or "slayed," but you can't discount the passion.

More than anything though, this increased interest in Best Actress just comes from a desire for more great roles in film for women. There is a long held feeling that Hollywood doesn't have good roles for women, and if the Oscars are able to find and recognize those actually good parts, then maybe there will be more. I think that old adage about women's roles in film is partially true, but not entirely. Great roles for women on film have always been there. Their consistency is the issue, ebbing and flowing with the era.

Just take a look at the Best Actress category from the 1979 Oscars. This was 45 years ago, and all five nominees would be triumphs for women in film this year. With Jill Clayburgh in "An Unmarried Woman," Ingrid Bergman in "Autumn Sonata," Geraldine Page in "Interiors," Ellen Burstyn in "Same Time, Next Year," and Jane Fonda, the winner for "Coming Home," you had one of the finest Best Actress slates of all time.