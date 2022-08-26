Why Ellen Burstyn Finally Returned For An Exorcist Sequel

One of the biggest coups in recent memory is David Gordon Green getting Ellen Burstyn back for his new trilogy of "Exorcist" films. Burstyn was central to the first movie, playing the distraught mother of young Regan (Linda Blair), a poor girl with a little bit of a demon problem. There have been, by my count, four sequels and/or prequels and one surprisingly good TV show that have spun off from that first hugely successful film, but exactly zero of them got Burstyn to return.

So, what changed? Why is she coming back for Green's new trilogy? Was she bedazzled by a brilliant and intricate pitch from Green and his crew? Did she weigh the legacy of one of the most iconic horror movies of all time and come to the conclusion she wanted to honor that by making a triumphant return as Chris MacNeil? Nope. They gave her a ton of money. Like, backed the Brinks truck up kind of money.