Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Credits One Oscar-Winning Movie For Changing His Life

"When I think about it being thirty years ago, it makes me feel really good that I can look back and say that I actually do have a legacy," Billy Bob Thornton added. "My kids can look at that one of these days. And who knows? Fifty years from now, maybe that movie's still in the history books."

The movie centers on Karl Childers (Thornton), who, after spending most of his life in a mental institution for killing his mother and her lover, is released. He soon befriends Frank (Lucas Black), a young boy struggling in the aftermath of his father's suicide. Karl is then taken in by Frank's mother, Linda (Natalie Canerday). Linda's abusive boyfriend Doyle (Dwight Yoakam) becomes hostile towards both Karl and Frank, and Karl becomes determined to protect the boy at all costs.

Thornton won a Best Screenplay Oscar for "Sling Blade," while also being nominated for Best Actor. The movie was a hit at the box office, taking in $34 million worldwide against a comparably tiny budget. While Thornton had been working for about a decade leading up to that movie, it was definitely a line in the sand; there was a clear difference in his career before it and after.

In the years that followed, he appeared in movies like "The Apostle" and "Primary Colors." He caught a huge break appearing in Michael Bay's "Armageddon" alongside Bruce Willis, which was the biggest movie of 1998. His notable credits throughout the late '90s and early 2000s are numerous, including "Monster's Ball," "Love Actually," and "Bad Santa," among many others. All of that, in some way, is thanks to his little movie that could in 1996.

