Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman? Here's The Truth
This post contains spoilers for "Landman."
"Landman" has been yet another big hit for series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, with the "Yellowstone" impresario unleashing yet another juggernaut series. But that ongoing success was called into question recently when some questionable online reports suggested the oil drama was about to lose its star. Thankfully, Billy Bob Thornton, who plays lead Tommy Norris, has now summarily dismissed such reports as "AI-generated crap" and confirmed that he'll be with the show until its end.
At the end of season 1 of "Landman" (which is inspired by a podcast that hardcore fans need to check out), Norris was promoted to president of M-Tex Oil. In a much less auspicious ending to the second season, however, Demi Moore's Cami Miller fired Norris, which seems to have prompted a whole lot of AI shenanigans that claimed Thornton himself was departing the Paramount+ series.
In a concise and emphatic response, the 70-year-old told USA Today that all such claims are absolute nonsense. "There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now," he said, "and there's one that I'm leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality." The star went on to confirm that when season 3 starts shooting, he'll "be there," adding that it's been "great" working with his season 2 co-star Sam Elliott. "I love doing the show," Thornton continued. "I'll be here as long as it plays out. If it's five years, great. If it's six, I'm there." Considering the success of Sheridan's latest series thus far, "Landman" could very well last for that long, if not longer, and it seems Thornton will be there for the entire ride.
Landman season 3 will soon be upon as, as will an AI nightmarescape
2025 was a huge year for Taylor Sheridan, with "Landman" continuing its reign as the top Paramount+ show. Season 2 saw Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris joined by his father, Thomas "T.L." Norris, played by series newcomer Sam Elliot who found his "Landman" season 2 casting "overwhelming." The pair had an undeniable chemistry that kept the show feeling fresh in its sophomore season, and will hopefully continue to invigorate the series as it goes on.
There's no official release date for season 3 of "Landman" yet, but USA Today reports that filming will kick off in spring 2026. That makes sense, since both prior seasons of the oil drama debuted in November of their respective years, and it seems likely things will remain the same for season 3.
Meanwhile, we're left to come to terms with the fact that the AI-driven garbage future celebrated by the likes of Joe Russo is already upon us. When AI started its shift from the stuff of "Terminator" movies to a pressing real-world issue, concerns about an information ecosystem polluted by unprecedented levels of misinformation became similarly widespread. While many worried about what realistic-looking synthetic videos and images could do to geopolitics and the social sphere, for now, it seems like the misinformation aspect of this insidious technology is just going to make it harder to figure out who's starring in Taylor Sheridan shows.
The more pertinent issues were thrust into the spotlight during the recent Hollywood strikes, and artists continue to worry about their work being hijacked by quarter-zip-clad tech bros and their nasty little machines. In that sense, confusion over whether Thornton will continue his Lone Star State exploits is surely the least concerning aspect of the whole thing.