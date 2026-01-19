Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman? Here's The Truth

This post contains spoilers for "Landman."

"Landman" has been yet another big hit for series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, with the "Yellowstone" impresario unleashing yet another juggernaut series. But that ongoing success was called into question recently when some questionable online reports suggested the oil drama was about to lose its star. Thankfully, Billy Bob Thornton, who plays lead Tommy Norris, has now summarily dismissed such reports as "AI-generated crap" and confirmed that he'll be with the show until its end.

At the end of season 1 of "Landman" (which is inspired by a podcast that hardcore fans need to check out), Norris was promoted to president of M-Tex Oil. In a much less auspicious ending to the second season, however, Demi Moore's Cami Miller fired Norris, which seems to have prompted a whole lot of AI shenanigans that claimed Thornton himself was departing the Paramount+ series.

In a concise and emphatic response, the 70-year-old told USA Today that all such claims are absolute nonsense. "There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now," he said, "and there's one that I'm leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality." The star went on to confirm that when season 3 starts shooting, he'll "be there," adding that it's been "great" working with his season 2 co-star Sam Elliott. "I love doing the show," Thornton continued. "I'll be here as long as it plays out. If it's five years, great. If it's six, I'm there." Considering the success of Sheridan's latest series thus far, "Landman" could very well last for that long, if not longer, and it seems Thornton will be there for the entire ride.