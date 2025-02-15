Actors Who Won Oscars Outside Of Acting Categories

When Ben Affleck took home a best picture Oscar for his film "Argo," he was asked to weigh in backstage on awards season punditry. In a video shared by CNN, Affleck opted out of the way people closely track the race. "I don't get into the Oscarology, and the pontificating," he said, though he acknowledged that many people enjoy following the process. "I hope people are interested in the Oscars, because it helps our industry, and it helps make better films," he added, "but it doesn't help me."

If that's the case, Affleck may not know that he belongs to a relatively exclusive club: Actors who have won Oscars for something other than acting. Many actors who have spent decades on film sets eventually get the urge to try their hand at other aspects of the business, from producing to writing to directing. Many try, that is, but fewer succeed, and with that said, here are the actors who took home Oscar gold in non-acting categories.