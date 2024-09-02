The Star Of Gilligan's Island Made A Bold Prediction About Warren Beatty

Before Bob Denver was the blundering first mate Gilligan (who did, in fact, have a first name at one point), he was the jazz-loving beatnik Maynard G. Krebs on "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." Max Shulman's sitcom, which he adapted from his own short stories, centered on, well, Dobie Gillis (Dwayne Hickman), a young man who was hopelessly fixated on the pursuit of wealth and success, convinced they were the keys to getting young women to fall in love with him. It was Denver as Dobie's close buddy Maynard who really caused a stir, though, winning viewers over with his laid-back, quirky personality and relatable aversion to work. (We appreciate a fella who doesn't kowtow to the demands of the capitalist machine.)

As popular as "Dobie Gillis" was for CBS, airing for four seasons from 1959 to 1963, it would soon be eclipsed by another comedy series on the network anchored (no pun intended) by Denver — "Gilligan's Island," of course. Other members of the "Dobie Gillis" cast would enjoy varying degrees of professional success after the show ended. However, it was a minor season 1 player in the form of Warren Beatty who would have easily the most significant post-series career of the lot. Still several years out from his breakout performance in "Bonnie and Clyde," the Oscar-winning Hollywood icon appeared in just a handful of "Dobie Gillis" episodes as Milton Armitage, a well-to-do jock at Dobie's high school and Dobie's rival for the affections of certain girls. (He was a rival in Dobie's mind, at least.)

Years later, Denver said that he and his "Dobie Gillis" costars weren't remotely surprised when Beatty became a huge name. In fact, the way Denver remembered it, they foresaw early on that Beatty would eventually leave his humble television beginnings in the dust.