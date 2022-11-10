George Clooney's Good Night And Good Luck Is Is Becoming A TV Series

Edward R. Murrow once warned of television, "This instrument can teach, it can illuminate; yes, and even it can inspire. But it can do so only to the extent that humans are determined to use it to those ends. Otherwise, it's nothing but wires and lights in a box." If he were alive today, well, he'd be talking about a rectangle for starters. He'd also, most likely, be utterly devastated at the state of journalism in America.

17 years ago, George Clooney brilliantly restaged a precarious moment in U.S. history with "Good Night, and Good Luck." This was the tale of Murrow and his CBS News producer Fred Friendly, who laid their professional lives on the line to take on the fascist, red-baiting bully that was Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy. While McCarthy and his media attack dogs like Jack O'Brien brazenly accused CBS reporter Don Hollenbeck of being a pinko commie, Murrow stayed the course and methodically, factually tore McCarthy limb from mendacious limb. It was a triumph of top-flight journalism, one that plays like sheer fantasy in today's toxic environment.

It's hard to imagine telling the story more concisely than Clooney and co-writer Grant Heslov did with "Good Night, and Good Luck," but Murrow and Friendly didn't do it alone. So it's encouraging to hear, via The Hollywood Reporter, that Clooney and Heslov have teamed with Jonathan Glatzer, who's written on "Better Call Saul" and "Succession," to tighten up the microscope on this amazing moment in journalism history.