Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Has A Sad Reason For Not Directing Again

Billy Bob Thornton came to acting a little later than one might have expected. He had already graduated from college and was working as an asphalt spreader, having dropped out of a psychology program that he decided wasn't for him. It wasn't until the mid-1980s, when he was approaching 30, that Thornton moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting as a career. His first professional screen role was a small part in a "Deliverance" knock-off called "Hunter's Blood," released in 1986.

By 1996, though, Thornton was frustrated. He had been struggling for a decade, but he didn't have a project he could really call his own. He began developing a character named Karl, a developmentally disabled man from Arkansas with a good heart but little understanding of the world. The character soon became a one-man show, then a short film, and then the 1996 feature film "Sling Blade," which Thornton also wrote and directed. The movie won Best Screenplay at the Oscars and netted Thorton a nomination for his acting.

Thornton has continued to act incessantly ever since and is a proper awards darling. When it comes to directing, however, he's only made four additional movies: the 2000 Western flop "All the Pretty Horses," "Daddy and Them" in 2001, "The King of Luck" in 2011, and "Jayne Mansfield's Car" in 2013.

Why hasn't he directed a movie since then? Thornton revealed the lamentable reason why in an interview with CBS. It seems that his interests as a filmmaker, he feels, are far too niche for mainstream audiences and likely wouldn't get funded. Thornton, it appears, wants to make multiple movies based on the literature of the deep American SOuth, and he feels there just isn't enough audience for that. Otherwise, the muse has left him.