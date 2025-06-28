Why Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Never Wanted To Direct Again After His Biggest Western Flop

In retrospect, it's no surprise at all that Harvey Weinstein could destroy several careers and people's lives just as easily as he did certain movies he produced. Unfortunately, Thornton's "All the Pretty Horses," written by Ted Tally, was one of those casualties. He clearly poured his heart and soul into it, clocking the movie at a demanding runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes, which Weinstein objected to and had it cut down to less than two hours just so it could run two or three times more in a few more theatres, raking in more cash. In a recent interview with Deadline, Thornton shared how much of a disappointment and heartbreak that was for him, never getting his original cut of the feature out to the public. He said,

"The public will probably never know what that movie was. Matt Damon to this day says in its original form, it's maybe his favorite movie he was ever in. Daniel Lanois did the original score. It's beautiful. Maybe the best score I ever heard. And the studio thought it was too sparse. If you saw the movie and heard that score, you would go, okay, I get it. It was two hours and 42 minutes. That was my cut. They cut it to an hour and 59 minutes. They cut essential things. Somewhere in my storage unit, I've got my original cut with Dan's music. Roger Ebert used to say, you've got to put this out. And I said, I'd like to. I don't know how to go about it. I don't know what the rights are. I don't know anything."

As dire as that might sound, the sheer fact that Thornton still actually has the original version is the kind of sparkle of hope that cinephiles like me die for. Because that suggests there's a chance... and in this day and age, there might be a streaming service willing to resurrect this long-forgotten film in its initial form. Frankly, I'm somewhat baffled that it hasn't been done already. Featuring the fantastic cast of Matt Damon, Penelope Cruz, Henry Thomas, Sam Shepard, and Robert Patrick in their heydays, Thornton's Director's Cut would be more than alluring to a certain audience — like Paramount+'s where old-school macho dramas like "Yellowstone" and epic historical Westerns like "1883" thrived like nothing else. God's willing, we'll one day see "All the Pretty Horses" as it was intended, honoring the original vision that Billy Bob Thornton dreamt up for it on the big screen.