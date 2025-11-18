Billy Bob Thornton Is Banned From Doing One Thing On The Set Of Landman

If you've seen Billy Bob Thornton on Joe Rogan's podcast — a truly insightful and genuine conversation in which Thornton couldn't come off more sincere, sympathetic, and real — you have an idea of how much the "Landman" lead really smokes. A lot, which isn't all that surprising considering the kind of life and career he had, including that he's been in rock bands since the 1970s.

But, according to Esquire's latest interview with him, he's not allowed to suck on those coffin nails on set because it's against the rules. Although his rugged, semi-alcoholic character Tommy Norris might be an even bigger chain-smoker than Thornton, what we see him light up in every other scene aren't real cigarettes. Thus, the actor has to take breaks and walk off between takes to soothe his cravings, which sometimes means he goes through three or four cigarettes in a row before returning. And one day, that led to an odd incident.

After taking one of those breaks, Thornton was aware that his breath might not be the most pleasant thing for his co-stars to inhale while acting. So he asked Demi Moore for a piece of gum. Then he said, "I chewed it, but a few minutes later, the flavor went out pretty quick. I said, 'Honey, I'm sorry to bug you, can I have another piece of gum?' Well, next thing I know, I was like Zzzzzzzz—my head was buzzing and s***. And she said, 'Boy, I would think as much as you smoke, you wouldn't want this.' And I looked at her like, Oh, s***!"

Thornton didn't know that those bad boys were nicotine gums, which made him feel like his head would buzz off. Later on, however, this mishap turned into an inside joke between the two.