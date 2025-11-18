Billy Bob Thornton Is Banned From Doing One Thing On The Set Of Landman
If you've seen Billy Bob Thornton on Joe Rogan's podcast — a truly insightful and genuine conversation in which Thornton couldn't come off more sincere, sympathetic, and real — you have an idea of how much the "Landman" lead really smokes. A lot, which isn't all that surprising considering the kind of life and career he had, including that he's been in rock bands since the 1970s.
But, according to Esquire's latest interview with him, he's not allowed to suck on those coffin nails on set because it's against the rules. Although his rugged, semi-alcoholic character Tommy Norris might be an even bigger chain-smoker than Thornton, what we see him light up in every other scene aren't real cigarettes. Thus, the actor has to take breaks and walk off between takes to soothe his cravings, which sometimes means he goes through three or four cigarettes in a row before returning. And one day, that led to an odd incident.
After taking one of those breaks, Thornton was aware that his breath might not be the most pleasant thing for his co-stars to inhale while acting. So he asked Demi Moore for a piece of gum. Then he said, "I chewed it, but a few minutes later, the flavor went out pretty quick. I said, 'Honey, I'm sorry to bug you, can I have another piece of gum?' Well, next thing I know, I was like Zzzzzzzz—my head was buzzing and s***. And she said, 'Boy, I would think as much as you smoke, you wouldn't want this.' And I looked at her like, Oh, s***!"
Thornton didn't know that those bad boys were nicotine gums, which made him feel like his head would buzz off. Later on, however, this mishap turned into an inside joke between the two.
Taylor Sheridan's Landman is back, and Thornton remains the best thing in it
Taylor Sheridan's latest hit show on Paramount+ returned with the premiere of its sophomore season last Sunday, continuing the story of Tommy Norris and Co., which at this point mostly means more and more of his family. As much as the series features some terrific and iconic actors — now Sam Elliott is here, too, and by the looks of it, we'll get much more of Andy Garcia in the second year as well — Thornton remains the main attraction of the show. His machismo, as-real-as-they-come personality, and Southern accent make him pitch-perfect for this role (which Sheridan wrote specifically for him), and the actor utilizes those neatly as a lone wolf cowboy always up against multiple threats trying to destroy him. That means the powerful oil magnate businessmen and Mexican drug cartel bosses he crosses paths with, as well as his vivacious, red-hot-crazy, and troublemaker wife, Angela (Ali Larter).
Yet besides all the smouldering testosterone that usually fuels every Sheridan series, "Landman" gives room for some light-hearted silliness, too. In season 2, we see more of Tommy's "loving dad" and "trying husband" side, which allows Thornton's endearing and sweet charisma to shine through, alongside his grim and tough demeanour when it comes to business. It's a fine line to walk, but the actor does a tremendous job so far, and hopefully that will last for another few seasons if we're lucky.