How Taylor Sheridan Convinced Billy Bob Thornton To Star In Landman

Billy Bob Thornton can rest well knowing that Taylor Sheridan wrote an entire hit series with him in mind. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Ali Larter — who plays Tommy's wife, Angela Norris, on "Landman" — as she had to perform multiple script readings and attend a screen test alongside 11 other actors before she got the gig. It was a difficult experience, but at least it culminated with her knowing her character inside out.

Larter is a newcomer to the Sheridan-verse, however, so maybe the creator just wanted to test the "Varsity Blues" star — to make sure that she was cut out for a demanding show like "Landman." Or maybe not, as Sheridan regulars like James Jordan — who's starred in most of his projects — told Taste of Country that the tireless creator also enjoys pushing some of his go-to actors to their limits. As Jordan put it:

"I'm not the only one; he uses a handful of us over and over again. I think he likes to challenge us, to see how far he can push us, and to see what we bring to the table in regard to his storytelling. And also, I think he enjoys seeing us swing for the fences, trying to hit those home runs with his material."

Despite not receiving an easy ride from Sheridan, Larter and Jordan have yet to complain about his processes. It seems that they are every bit as grateful to be part of his projects as Thornton is, and the success of his shows proves that his methods are working.