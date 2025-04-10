Billy Bob Thornton Convinced Taylor Sheridan To Change One Landman Scene

Taylor Sheridan is mostly known for the "Yellowstone" franchise, but "Landman" is so good that even Stephen King begrudgingly accepts that he's a fan, as it proves there's more to the creator's style than cowboys killing people. But "Landman" is still the perfect show for fans of "Yellowstone," as both sagas center around macho characters who must contend with dangerous people. Both shows also contain plenty of animal symbolism, with "Yellowstone" featuring wolves and "Landman" using coyotes in some thought-provoking sequences. And Billy Bob Thornton had some input regarding one of the most significant scenes involving animals on "Landman."

Advertisement

While speaking to Deadline, Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris in the series, discussed the scenes in which his character sees a coyote in season 1's closing episodes, "WolfCamp" and "The Crumbs of Hope." The animal cameos occur also after Tommy has been dragged through the wringer, which is why the actor convinced Sheridan to let the scenes play out silently:

"Originally there was a bunch of dialogue in those scenes. Taylor and I talked it over. 'You know what, I don't know if I should say anything. People are going to get it. We don't need to put a hat on a hat.' It was a very powerful scene even doing it. Getting a coyote to stand still and stare at you is not easy, but we managed."

The coyote scenes on "Landman" also have a deeper meaning for Thornton and his character. With that in mind, let's find out why the actor thinks they're important to the show.

Advertisement