Billy Bob Thornton Convinced Taylor Sheridan To Change One Landman Scene
Taylor Sheridan is mostly known for the "Yellowstone" franchise, but "Landman" is so good that even Stephen King begrudgingly accepts that he's a fan, as it proves there's more to the creator's style than cowboys killing people. But "Landman" is still the perfect show for fans of "Yellowstone," as both sagas center around macho characters who must contend with dangerous people. Both shows also contain plenty of animal symbolism, with "Yellowstone" featuring wolves and "Landman" using coyotes in some thought-provoking sequences. And Billy Bob Thornton had some input regarding one of the most significant scenes involving animals on "Landman."
While speaking to Deadline, Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris in the series, discussed the scenes in which his character sees a coyote in season 1's closing episodes, "WolfCamp" and "The Crumbs of Hope." The animal cameos occur also after Tommy has been dragged through the wringer, which is why the actor convinced Sheridan to let the scenes play out silently:
"Originally there was a bunch of dialogue in those scenes. Taylor and I talked it over. 'You know what, I don't know if I should say anything. People are going to get it. We don't need to put a hat on a hat.' It was a very powerful scene even doing it. Getting a coyote to stand still and stare at you is not easy, but we managed."
The coyote scenes on "Landman" also have a deeper meaning for Thornton and his character. With that in mind, let's find out why the actor thinks they're important to the show.
The coyotes symbolize death on Landman
The first time Tommy Norris sees a coyote on "Landman" culminates with the animal getting shot, which can be interpreted as an omen about his own mortality. After all, the show sees him get on the wrong side of the cartel, and he understands that it might only be a matter of time until he meets a bullet. The second moment, meanwhile, comes after Tommy survives being tortured by criminals in the finale. He then tells the coyote to run because people kill them in that neck of the woods, and it's clear he empathizes with its plight. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thornton shared his interpretation of these scenes:
"I think Tommy looks at that coyote and at the end, it's like, 'Here they come. They are coming for me.' Or, 'Are they coming for me? Am I the coyote, am I looking myself in the eye? Am I this lone wolf out here, just running across these plains trying to keep from getting killed? Or is the coyote the cartel?' I think it's a very symbolic moment of Tommy trying to figure out who he is here. And I think he's kind of staring himself, and possibly death, in the eye."
Thornton has a point, as Norris getting into business with criminals means he's always flirting with death. For now, the oil executive doesn't feel good about his situation, but we'll find out more about his fate when "Landman" season 2 arrives on Paramount+ –- whenever that may be.