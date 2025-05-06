Why Taylor Sheridan's Landman Was Jon Hamm's Favorite Audition Of His Career

Jon Hamm won't be part of "Landman" season 2, at least not unless it's through dream or flashback sequences. That's because his character, Monty, dies in season 1, but Hamm is confident that Demi Moore's Cami will fill the void he's leaving behind in future episodes of Taylor Sheridan's oil drama. That remains to be seen, but viewers will probably miss seeing Hamm's no-nonsense oil mogul chopping it up with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris.

The good news, though, is that the actor only had positive experiences working on "Landman" and even went so far as to describe it as the best audition he's ever had during an interview with "The Rich Eisen Show" (via Whiskey Riff). So, what made Sheridan's series stand out from the countless other auditions he's had to endure? According to Hamm:

"[Sheridan] has this massive ranch down in West Texas in Weatherford –- just west of Fort Worth. You go down there and he goes, 'This is what I'm thinking, this is what I want to do. What do you think?' And you go, 'Great, yeah, I want to do that.' That's it. It's the greatest audition process ever. You don't have to sit in a room and wait somewhere in Studio City and look at nine guys that look like you. He just goes, 'I want you, come down here, let's talk about it, and then we'll do the show.'"

Whatever you think of Taylor Sheridan's TV shows, there is no denying that they attract talented actors. From Thornton to Kevin Costner, Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, and Helen Mirren, his projects are littered with A-listers. Most of Hollywood would probably jump at the chance to work with him, and Hamm was no different.