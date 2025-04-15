How Landman Season 2 Could Change Demi Moore's Role, According To Jon Hamm

Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" boasts a star-studded cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore. Despite featuring some big names, however, not all of them have prominent roles. Moore, specifically, barely appears in "Landman" season 1, much to the regret of series co-creator Christian Wallace. Fortunately, the Oscar-nominated actor will return for season 2 of the Texas-set oil drama, and Hamm — who plays her character's now-deceased husband, Monty Miller — believes that her role will be upgraded.

With Monty dead and gone following the season 1 finale, it's time for Moore's Cami Miller to step up to the plate as their family's main breadwinner. As of this writing, storyline plans for Cami are mostly being kept under wraps. All the same, Hamm suspects Cami will have an emotional arc in "Landman" season 2. As he told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I think she probably has a lot of thoughts going through her head right now, and a lot of them have to do with how this life really hurt her family. You'll get a grudge from things like that, for sure; you'll hold a real grudge. I think that's probably going to be what happens for her, but I'm not the guy who writes this. I think she's probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated."

Indeed, giving Moore more interesting material to sink her teeth into in season 2 could alleviate some of the criticisms toward the series. As it stands, "Landman" mainly focuses on dudes, yet it has the potential to be so much more.