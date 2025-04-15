How Landman Season 2 Could Change Demi Moore's Role, According To Jon Hamm
Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" boasts a star-studded cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore. Despite featuring some big names, however, not all of them have prominent roles. Moore, specifically, barely appears in "Landman" season 1, much to the regret of series co-creator Christian Wallace. Fortunately, the Oscar-nominated actor will return for season 2 of the Texas-set oil drama, and Hamm — who plays her character's now-deceased husband, Monty Miller — believes that her role will be upgraded.
With Monty dead and gone following the season 1 finale, it's time for Moore's Cami Miller to step up to the plate as their family's main breadwinner. As of this writing, storyline plans for Cami are mostly being kept under wraps. All the same, Hamm suspects Cami will have an emotional arc in "Landman" season 2. As he told The Hollywood Reporter:
"I think she probably has a lot of thoughts going through her head right now, and a lot of them have to do with how this life really hurt her family. You'll get a grudge from things like that, for sure; you'll hold a real grudge. I think that's probably going to be what happens for her, but I'm not the guy who writes this. I think she's probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated."
Indeed, giving Moore more interesting material to sink her teeth into in season 2 could alleviate some of the criticisms toward the series. As it stands, "Landman" mainly focuses on dudes, yet it has the potential to be so much more.
Demi Moore can't be wasted in Landman season 2
Taylor Sheridan's work is frequently criticized for its shallow portrayal of its women characters, and "Landman" has come under the microscope for this exact reason. Ali Larter's character, Angela Norris, has been dubbed unrealistic and one-dimensional. Meanwhile, Michelle Randolph's Ainsley Norris has grossed out some viewers due to her being presented as a very sexualized teenager. It isn't all bad, though, as Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace), a no-nonsense attorney, is a formidable presence throughout the series, so it's clear that Sheridan is capable of writing interesting women when he puts his mind to it.
With Moore riding a wave of momentum following her awards-worthy performance in "The Substance," she can't go back to being window dressing in "Landman" season 2. She's too good to waste in a minor supporting role, and it's up to Sheridan and Christian Wallace to make the most of her character's circumstances, as the situation is a potential gold mine for compelling drama.
The good news, though, is that Cami and Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris will share some scenes together in "Landman" season 2, as she inherited her husband's oil company, making her one of the most important people in their industry. Tommy, meanwhile, will be tasked with showing her the ropes — assuming he can avoid being killed by the cartel, anyway.
"Landman" season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.