Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Teases His Dynamic With Demi Moore's Cami Miller In Season 2
"Yellowstone" and "Special Ops: Lioness" creator Taylor Sheridan has a pretty fantastic track record when it comes to getting major stars to appear on his shows. Just look at "1923," a series that stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Timothy Dalton, for heaven's sake! In the case of Sheridan's Texas-set oil-drilling drama "Landman," he snagged another two titans in the forms of Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore. Thornton stars as series lead Tommy Norris, a petroleum Landman working for M-Tex Oil, while Moore plays his friend Cami Miller, the wife of M-Tex Oil owner Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). Watching Moore and Thornton interact on screen is absolutely dynamite, even if there isn't a ton of Moore in season 1. Thankfully, co-creator Christian Wallace has acknowledged that "Landman" definitely needs more Moore, and she will have a larger role in the second season of the tense west Texas drama.
In an interview with Deadline from the set of season 2, Thornton shared a bit about how Cami and Tommy's relationship has evolved since last we saw them, and revealed the big shift in their dynamic as they begin working together much more closely in season 2. It sounds like the second season of "Landman" is going to be even better than the first, and it will be interesting to see where Sheridan and Wallace take these two powerful characters.
Tommy will teach Cami the ropes in Landman season 2
At the end of season 1, Hamm's character Monty died after complications from transplant surgery following a heart attack, leaving his massive oil company to his wife, Cami. Since Tommy knows the world of these cutthroat oil magnates better than she does, he becomes even more involved in her life than he was before. As Thornton explained:
"Since she doesn't really know the oil business that well, I'm there with her to show her how these people operate. You can know something intellectually but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she's going to have to deal with. I just tell her, 'Look, some of these deals you can take but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.'"
It's funny because no less an authority than Stephen King himself has admitted he hates how much he loves "Landman" because of its machismo, but maybe having more Cami will push back against all of that macho energy a little bit. Even if Tommy will be guiding her, she's the boss now, and with Moore's ability to command attention, she's sure to be a force of nature to challenge all of the other oil magnates and Landmen.
The second season of "Landman" is filming now, and while there isn't an official release date just yet, it should be joining the rest of the Taylor Sheridan shows on Paramount+ sometime in the future.