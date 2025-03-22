Landman's Co-Creator Has Already Acknowledged Season 1's Mistake With Demi Moore

Without fully getting into spoiler territory here, given the way that the season 1 finale played out, there's certainly a path for Moore to have a bigger role in season 2. Sheridan, Wallace, and Paramount have every motivation to make that happen as well, given that Moore recently won a Golden Globe for her role in "The Substance" and was the favorite for the Best Actress Oscar, which ultimately went to Mikey Madison for "Anora."

Still, that film's success and the awards season campaign has catapulted Moore back into the spotlight in a big way. It seems that even before all of this went down, Sheridan had a plan to make Cami into a more significant character. In a recent report from the folks at Puck, it's explained that the plan was always to give Moore a bigger role in "Landman" season 2. As explained:

Hamm only signed a one-season deal for Landman, and creator Taylor Sheridan's plan was always for Demi Moore, who plays Hamm's wife and was barely in season 1 of the Paramount+ hit, to become a main character in season 2.

Moore, whose credits range from "A Few Good Men" to "Ghost," doesn't have all that much currently announced on her schedule. That means she'll certainly be free to take up this larger role in Sheridan and Wallace's hit show about the oil industry, should she wish to do so. Given how successful Sheridan's shows have been in recent years, it feels like a logical move for her. But she'll certainly have plenty of movie offers to balance as well.