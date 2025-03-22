Landman's Co-Creator Has Already Acknowledged Season 1's Mistake With Demi Moore
"Landman" was one of the biggest breakout streaming TV hits of 2024. That probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as this is just the latest series to come from the mind of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, who has built himself quite the media empire. Airing on Paramount+, his latest show isn't connected to Paramount's flagship Western series, but it is certainly not lacking for star power. Aside from Billy Bob Thornton, the series also includes recent Oscar nominee Demi Moore.
Unfortunately for viewers, Moore wasn't featured all that much in the show's first season. But "Landman" season 2 is already in the works at Paramount+. With Moore's recent resurgence, it seems all the more likely that her character Cami Miller, the wife of Jon Hamm's Monty Miller, will take on a more prominent role as the series evolves. This was recently addressed by the show's co-creator Christian Wallace in an interview with TVLine. Here's what he had to say about it:
"Cami is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and we haven't exactly gotten to see her, like you mentioned, really exert that power and influence, because she's been in a very different role in the first season. And so, if the story were to continue, it would be very interesting to see what Cami's role would be in this world when she's the person closer to the top and is making these decisions in a world that is still mostly populated by men."
Demi Moore's Cami Miller will be a bigger part of Landman season 2
Without fully getting into spoiler territory here, given the way that the season 1 finale played out, there's certainly a path for Moore to have a bigger role in season 2. Sheridan, Wallace, and Paramount have every motivation to make that happen as well, given that Moore recently won a Golden Globe for her role in "The Substance" and was the favorite for the Best Actress Oscar, which ultimately went to Mikey Madison for "Anora."
Still, that film's success and the awards season campaign has catapulted Moore back into the spotlight in a big way. It seems that even before all of this went down, Sheridan had a plan to make Cami into a more significant character. In a recent report from the folks at Puck, it's explained that the plan was always to give Moore a bigger role in "Landman" season 2. As explained:
Hamm only signed a one-season deal for Landman, and creator Taylor Sheridan's plan was always for Demi Moore, who plays Hamm's wife and was barely in season 1 of the Paramount+ hit, to become a main character in season 2.
Moore, whose credits range from "A Few Good Men" to "Ghost," doesn't have all that much currently announced on her schedule. That means she'll certainly be free to take up this larger role in Sheridan and Wallace's hit show about the oil industry, should she wish to do so. Given how successful Sheridan's shows have been in recent years, it feels like a logical move for her. But she'll certainly have plenty of movie offers to balance as well.
Landman could be buying Demi Moore stock at an all-time high
One complaint amongst fans was a lack of Moore's presence in the first season. The fact of the matter is that Cami was truly a side character, who was only on screen for mere moments, relatively speaking, throughout the first run of episodes. That may have been frustrating initially, but it seems as though the plan is to make up for that as the story continues to unfold. It only makes sense with Hamm calling it quits after a single season.
The fact is that "Landman" is one of the best-reviewed Taylor Sheridan shows to emerge thus far. As more people catch up with it, the series only has room to grow. A larger presence from Moore at this particular moment seems like a recipe for increased success. In that same interview with TVLine, Wallace explained that Cami would have a logical, interesting way to increase her presence in the show, assuming that's what happens. As he said:
"There are more and more women in the oil field, including women who are now occupying C-suites in some of the biggest companies in that industry. So Cami wouldn't be entering that world alone. But it's definitely more male-dominated, and so that would be just a very interesting role for her to play, moving forward. And especially having Demi play that character, who is also at the peak of her powers? I think that would just be kind of incredible to watch."
"Landman" is streaming now on Paramount+.