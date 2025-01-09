The 10 Best Demi Moore Performances, Ranked

When Demi Moore took to the stage to accept her rightful Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "The Substance," the 62-year-old announced that it was the first time she'd ever received an industry honor of this caliber despite having been working for over 45 years. "30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress," she said, "and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have." She continued, "I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it."

She added, "Maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do and as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance.'" As the universe told her: "You're not done." It's high time that Demi Moore receives her flowers, but if you take a quick glance at her filmography, this industry acknowledgment is long overdue. To honor one of the best and hardest working women in the industry (and so much more than just a "popcorn actress"), we're highlighting her 10 best performances, ranked.