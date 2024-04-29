Ghost's Classic Pottery Love Scene Was A Bit Messy Behind The Cameras

One cannot underestimate the enormity of Jerry Zucker's "Ghost" when it was released in 1990. In the film, Molly (Demi Moore) and Sam (Patrick Swayze) are a well-to-do couple in New York who are very, very much in love. Despite their closeness, not to mention their sexual chemistry, Sam cannot entirely commit, replying only with "ditto" when Molly says "I love you." When Sam is murdered by muggers, he returns to Molly as a ghost, using a medium named Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg) to communicate. Can Sam figure out the rules of the afterlife in time to express his undying love for Molly?

"Ghost" was made for a modest $22 million, but made over half a billion dollars worldwide. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Oscars for Whoopi Goldberg and Bruce Joel Rubin, its screenwriter. "Ghost" was a juggernaut, and it's unusual that it was not more widely discussed as a fulcrum in supernatural romance when the "Twilight" movies were hip in the early 2010s.

One of the film's most notable scenes is when Sam and Molly snuggle up and get sexually messy with a pottery wheel. Molly is an artist, and she and Sam bond by shaping a pot together, kissing, and getting wet clay all over their hands. The Righteous Brothers' version of "Unchained Melody" plays on the soundtrack, and I defy any human being with a pulse not to get at least a little ... stimulated.

Naturally, shooting the pottery wheel scene wasn't as sexy or romantic as "Ghost" made it look. It turns out that working with wet clay is a sloppy endeavor, and preventing clay from splattering all over the actors' faces takes meticulous skill. The scene was recalled in a 2015 retrospective printed in Yahoo! News.