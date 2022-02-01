Revenge Filmmaker To Direct Body Horror Movie The Substance With Margaret Qualley And Demi Moore

"The Substance" will be written, directed, and produced by Coralie Fargeat after Universal Pictures and Working Title Films have both joined the production. Production is scheduled to commence in May of 2022, with Deadline also including a brief tease regarding the overall tone and genre of the movie. According to the report, fans of "Revenge" can expect her next movie to be "Fargeat's explosive feminist take on body horror," which certainly sounds like another provocative story that will likely benefit from her steady hand on the wheel.

Obviously, Demi Moore is an exciting get to co-lead the film, considering her wide-ranging and decades-long success in the business. Moore will next appear in the upcoming "Please Baby Please" and most recently starred in 2020's "Songbird," the Peacock original television series "Brave New World," and 2019's "Corporate Animals." Margaret Qualley is perhaps most recognizable for her roles in the brilliant Damon Lindelof series "The Leftovers," "The Nice Guys," and her scene-stealing turn in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood." She most recently starred in the Netflix series "Maid" and will add "The Sanctuary" to her increasingly busy schedule in the coming years. We'll definitely be keeping a close eye on this newest Fargeat production in the months ahead.