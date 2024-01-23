Martin Scorsese Is Now The Most Best Director-Nominated Living Filmmaker Of All Time

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced, and while there were plenty of snubs and surprises, some entries were unanimously expected to dominate across categories. Among them is Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which received 10 nominations in total, including Best Picture, Directing, Cinematography, Film Editing, and more. The outpouring of love for Scorsese's latest work is deserved, especially with Lily Gladstone earning a historic nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, making her the first Native American woman to earn a nomination in that category (and the first Indigenous woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture).

Scorsese's brilliance as a filmmaker cannot be overstated for obvious reasons, and his Oscar nomination for Best Director was an inevitability, given how layered and scathing his depiction of the Reign of Terror was in a film that demands depth and nuance. This is Scorsese's 10th nomination in the category, making him the most Best Director-nominated living director of all time, having surpassed Steven Spielberg, who has 9 nominations so far. While Spielberg has won the category twice for "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan," Scorsese has had only one win so far for "The Departed."

It is too early to predict the win for this year's Best Director category — there are strong contenders here, including Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer" and Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall," among others — but Scorsese's potential win would be seminal, and a long time coming.