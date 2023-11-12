Killers Of The Flower Moon Is The Good Version Of Gangs Of New York

Martin Scorsese has long been interested in crime stories. His second feature film, 1972's "Boxcar Bertha," involves a group of bank thieves and freewheeling fugitives. His most recent feature, "Killers of the Flower Moon," made 51 years later, is about the very real organized murders of multiple Osage millionaires at the instruction of William King Hale in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Those who are only passingly familiar with Scorsese's work tend to describe him as a maker of gangster pictures, which isn't accurate. More than anything, when it comes to his crime stories, Scorsese seems interested in ethics-free outliers. He is interested in the kinds of people who have blithely detached from conventional morality, and whose bloody-minded drive toward law-flouting, cruelty, and murder became so widespread they came to color the character of America.

In short, Scorsese is drawn to tales of sociopaths because, as he tells it, sociopaths shaped the nation.

Scorsese, then, often aims to deconstruct American history by finding the dark impulses toward white supremacy and nativism lurking at the nation's heart. With "Flower Moon," Hale sought to siphon money out of the Osage Nation and into the pockets of interloping white men who deliberately infiltrated/married into the Nation at his instruction. 21 years ago, however, Scorsese made "Gangs of New York," a film about violent street toughs in the 1860s — many of them aggressively nativist and anti-immigrant — whose organization into gangs meshed directly into the formation of the city's local politics. A streak of anti-immigrant sentiment, Scorsese argues, was baked into New York from the start.

The difference: "Killers of the Flower Moon" is excellently paced and focused. "Gangs of New York" is a massive, sprawling mess of a film. The former is the better version of the latter.