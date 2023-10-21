Killers Of The Flower Moon Proves That Leonardo DiCaprio Is At His Best When He's Out Of Control

"I never would've guessed that I'd have won for Best Actor in a Comedy," Leonardo DiCaprio said when he collected his Golden Globe for "The Wolf of Wall Street" in 2014. DiCaprio has played many different roles — some dramatic, some thrilling, and many that seem to be suffering perpetual panic attacks. In the past decade, however, DiCaprio has started to include levity in that anxiety.

In "Killers of the Flower Moon," DiCaprio plays Ernest, a simple guy and a veteran who falls in love with an Osage woman. But soon enough, Ernest gets involved in a crime ring and a conspiracy to murder Osage members for their money. There are hints of DiCaprio's past performances in Ernest. There's a bit of his anxiety-ridden undercover cop from "The Departed," some of the boyish charm from his earlier roles, and also the in-over-his-head escalation of "The Wolf of Wall Street." He is charming, and he is terrifying. But perhaps more surprisingly, he is hilarious.

This is an ode to DiCaprio, one of the finest actors of his generation just freaking the f*** out in films. Whether it's in "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Wolf of Wall Street," or "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," he has mastered the ability to lose combust in comedic ways.