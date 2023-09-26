Martin Scorsese Almost Quit Directing After Gangs Of New York, Because Of Harvey Weinstein

As recorded by the American Film Institute, Martin Scorsese discovered Herbert Asbury's 1927 book "The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld" as early as 1970, back when he was a mere upstart who had only made one feature. It wouldn't be until later in the decade that Scorsese would be able to buy the film rights to the book having acquired some clout from "Taxi Driver" and "Mean Streets." As early as 1977, there were ads in local magazines that had announced a "Gangs of New York" movie with Scorsese slated to direct. It wouldn't be until 1991, however, that a budget could be settled on with producer Alberto Grimaldi getting $30 million from Universal. Universal, six years later, handed the rights to Disney. Scorsese would be allowed to make "Gangs of New York," but only if he and his co-screenwriter Jay Cocks added a love story element to their script.

There were legal battles and more attempts to pass the project to other studios (even Warner Bros. got involved) before Scorsese finally got to make the movie. It would be Harvey Weinstein who ultimately secured the film's hefty budget, mostly by pre-selling the film's distribution rights overseas. "Gangs of New York" was released on December 20, 2002, 32 years after Scorsese initially expressed interest. It was a long and winding road, and rarely seemed pleasant. The resulting film only received middling notices, with many critics noting how chaotic and overcooked it was. It also didn't help that Scorsese and Weinstein often bickered over the film's length (Scorsese wanted to make a 225-minute cut) as well as its budget.

In a new interview with GQ, Scorsese recalled his harrowing experiences with "Gangs of New York," with Weinstein, and the resultant existential crises they sparked.