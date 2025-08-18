What Happened To The Cast Of Stargate Atlantis?

When Jason Momoa's hair became a $10,000 problem for "Stargate Atlantis" after the actor decided he needed a break from Ronon Dex's trademark dreadlocks, it isn't hard to imagine that at least one producer, executive, or other money-person from Syfy had the thought they're hired to have: "Is this guy really worth it?" As time would ultimately prove, the up-and-coming former "Baywatch" star would eventually be worth 100,000 times that much.

In 2009, the same year Momoa would make his final appearance on "Stargate Atlantis," the actor would land a role in an even larger, behemoth fantasy franchise — Khal Drogo in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Even in spite of the horrific box office bomb that was his "Conan the Barbarian" movie in 2011, his memorable performance as the ill-fated Dothraki warlord was so impactful that it landed him on the radars of the kind of blockbuster casting agents that would go on to shape the next chapter of his career. He was offered the chance to audition for Drax the Destroyer in James Gunn's first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, but ultimately turned it down. Of course, the role wound up going to Dave Bautista, with whom Momoa would one day share the screen in Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed sci-fi epic "Dune."

However, Momoa did reluctantly take an audition to play none other than Bruce Wayne/Batman in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and while that role went to Ben Affleck, it was the audition that landed him the life-changing role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman. The rest is history — Aquaman helped turn Momoa into a household name, and once his solo film crossed the billion-dollar benchmark, he became one of the most bankable movie stars in Hollywood.

It earned him a sequel in 2023, the lead in the Apple TV+ series "See" (which ran for three seasons), a surprising role as the final villain in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and, most recently, starring roles in both "A Minecraft Movie" (which grossed just $50 million shy of $1 billion) and Apple's lauded 2025 miniseries "Chief of War." As of writing, Momoa has at least 10 projects in active development, including sequels to "Dune" and "Fast X," as well as the upcoming "Supergirl" feature, in which he will finally play his dream comic book character Lobo.