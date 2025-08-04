I Watched The Original Stargate Movie For The First Time - Here Are My Brutally Honest Thoughts

This post contains major spoilers for "Stargate."

Whenever a character in a sci-fi setting talks about intergalactic civilizations or primordial entities, I tend to lock in immediately. After all, a good space adventure promises fantastical revelations, suspending disbelief just the right amount while grounding the story with a smattering of logic. Now, there are variations to this instinct, as some sci-fi stories tend to be more vivid and imaginative than others, but the average, trope-heavy genre offering can also be a lot of fun.

The latter perfectly sums up Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," the 1994 sci-fi epic that opened in theaters to overwhelming financial success (grossing $196 million worldwide!) and negative-to-lukewarm critical reception. Watching "Stargate" for the first time can be a bit disorienting, especially with the foreknowledge that the film inadvertently launched a beloved franchise that flourished for decades, developing an ethos distinctly different than Emmerich's original.

Full disclosure: I watched "Stargate" after binge-watching "Stargate SG-1" and "Stargate Atlantis," two sequel shows that I sincerely adore due to the eccentric ingenuity they bring to the sci-fi space. Diving into Emmerich's film while already being armed with this grander contextual framework has definitely impacted my viewing experience, but it also invested "Stargate" with a depth that a standalone viewing doesn't offer. This might also explain why most critical reactions during the film's release describe it as hollow or vacant, where even the most bombastic events unfurling onscreen lack any substance.

That said, the consensus is that Emmerich's tendency to lean into dramatic, sentimental theatrics pays off in this instance, compounded by the fact that a competent James Spader and Kurt Russell do most of the heavy lifting to sell this ridiculous premise. Without further ado, these are my honest thoughts about "Stargate," which can only be described as a bumpy joyride that often makes some curiously baffling turns.