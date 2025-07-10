Kurt Russell's Stargate Movie Is Streaming On The Perfect Service For A Revival

In 1994, director Roland Emmerich unwittingly kicked off one of the most expansive and detailed sci-fi franchises of the last few decades with "Stargate." Though the movie was initially supposed to start a "Stargate" film trilogy, those plans were abandoned after the movie debuted, and instead we got multiple TV continuations and spin-offs — most notably with "Stargate SG-1," which picked up where Emmerich's movie had left off. Ever since, the "Stargate" franchise has continued to grow, comprising multiple TV series, direct-to-home-media movies, comic books, video games, and novels.

But back in 1994, such a sprawling saga must have seemed like a distant dream to Emmerich, who just wanted to tell a cool sci-fi story. "Stargate" was the result. The movie starred Kurt Russell as Army colonel Jack O'Neill, who, alongside archaeologist and Egyptologist Daniel Jackson (James Spader), leads a team of experts through the titular portal to an Egyptian-style alien world. There, they encounter a despotic ruler in the form of Ra (Jaye Davidson), and are left with no choice but to help topple Ra in order to return home to Earth.

"Stargate" wasn't a mega-hit but it still performed well at the box office, grossing $196.5 million on a $55 million budget. Critics weren't particularly blown away, but the film has an ok 54% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was far from a critical disaster (though Roger Ebert certainly wasn't impressed, summing up the film thusly: "Conceive of the weirdest plot you can think of, and reduce it as quickly as possible to action movie cliches.") In the years since, "Stargate" has amassed a cult following, thanks in large part to the TV continuation series. As such, the film itself is an important piece of pop culture history. With that in mind, you might consider a rewatch or indeed even a first watch of the movie that started it all — and if you happen to be a Prime Video subscriber, you can do so at no extra cost.