Prime Video's Latest Obsession Is An English-Language Remake Of A Spanish Romantic Drama

In 2023, Prime Video viewers evidently became transfixed by an adaptation of the Spanish-language YA story "Culpa mía" ("My Fault"). The movie followed a romance between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) and while it wasn't going to go down as one of the best romance movies of all time, it proved popular. Very popular. "Culpa Mia" debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 8, 2023, and was an immediate hit, with Prime Video confirming that the movie had garnered the best opening three-day viewership figures for a non-English-language original on the platform.

Naturally, the company greenlit a follow-up. In fact, Amazon green-lit two sequels, set to be based on Mercedes Ron's "Culpa Tuya" and "Culpa Nuestra" stories. "Culpa Tuya" arrived on Prime Video December 27, 2024, and proved to be an even bigger hit than its predecessor, becoming Prime Video's biggest ever international original launch.But the company didn't stop there. Amazon went all-in on Ron's romance stories and set the wheels in motion for an English-language version of "Culpa mía." "My Fault: London" is the result, and it's proving just as popular as its Spanish equivalents.

The romantic drama arrives courtesy of directing duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, who fittingly come from the world of commercials and music videos, having worked with pop stars Katy Perry and Liam Payne. Their film follows Asha Banks' Noah, who moves from Florida to a London mansion after her mother, Ella (Eve Macklin), marries English businessman William (Ray Fearon). Once there, Noah meets William's son Nick (Matthew Broome) and the pair fall for each other. Yes, you read that right, this is a step-brother/step-sister thing.

"My Fault: London" marks Girdwood and Fassler's feature debut, and it's a heck of a first effort if the streaming figures are anything to go by — though, if we're going by critical response, things are looking a little less peachy.