Prime Video's Latest Obsession Is An English-Language Remake Of A Spanish Romantic Drama
In 2023, Prime Video viewers evidently became transfixed by an adaptation of the Spanish-language YA story "Culpa mía" ("My Fault"). The movie followed a romance between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) and while it wasn't going to go down as one of the best romance movies of all time, it proved popular. Very popular. "Culpa Mia" debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 8, 2023, and was an immediate hit, with Prime Video confirming that the movie had garnered the best opening three-day viewership figures for a non-English-language original on the platform.
Naturally, the company greenlit a follow-up. In fact, Amazon green-lit two sequels, set to be based on Mercedes Ron's "Culpa Tuya" and "Culpa Nuestra" stories. "Culpa Tuya" arrived on Prime Video December 27, 2024, and proved to be an even bigger hit than its predecessor, becoming Prime Video's biggest ever international original launch.But the company didn't stop there. Amazon went all-in on Ron's romance stories and set the wheels in motion for an English-language version of "Culpa mía." "My Fault: London" is the result, and it's proving just as popular as its Spanish equivalents.
The romantic drama arrives courtesy of directing duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, who fittingly come from the world of commercials and music videos, having worked with pop stars Katy Perry and Liam Payne. Their film follows Asha Banks' Noah, who moves from Florida to a London mansion after her mother, Ella (Eve Macklin), marries English businessman William (Ray Fearon). Once there, Noah meets William's son Nick (Matthew Broome) and the pair fall for each other. Yes, you read that right, this is a step-brother/step-sister thing.
"My Fault: London" marks Girdwood and Fassler's feature debut, and it's a heck of a first effort if the streaming figures are anything to go by — though, if we're going by critical response, things are looking a little less peachy.
Prime Video viewers have started a love affair with My Fault: London
Prime Video hasn't exactly been making a case for itself as the home of premium streaming fare of late. While the platform has produced some great streaming offerings such as the stellar video game adaptation "Fallout," it's also been taking a page out of Netflix's book and cranking out some questionable films. Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon's latest romantic comedy took over the Prime Video charts despite a 46% Rotten Tomatoes score, while a forgotten Owen Wilson and Zach Galifianakis movie found a second life on Amazon's service, all while bearing an abject 8% RT score which has since slipped to 6%. Not the best state of affairs, then, and "My Fault: London" isn't exactly helping in that regard.
Still, Prime Video won't care about any of that, considering the movie is a bonafide megahit. "My Fault: London" dropped on Prime Video on February 13, 2025, providing a heartwarming tale of step-siblings with a burning sexual attraction just in time for Valentine's Day. The movie was released in more than 200 territories and according to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, has since managed to chart in 112 of them. But that's just the beginning of this step-sibling success story.
"My Fault: London" debuted on the chart in 111 countries as of February 14, 2025, and, incredibly, hit number one in 78 of them. But there's more. At the time of writing, the movie is number one in a, frankly unbelievable, 103 countries, making this a massive global hit. Interestingly enough, "My Fault: London" hasn't been able to take the top spot in the United States as of yet, where it's been hovering at number two since its debut. But that will be of little concern to Amazon, because as of February 18, the romantic drama is no lower than number four in the 112 countries in which it's charting, and looks set to maintain its standing on the charts for some time to come. All of this has made it an easy number one on the global Prime Video chart, as per FlixPatrol.
Amazon should issue a mea culpa for My Fault
According to FlixPatrol, both the original "Culpa Mia" and "Culpa tuya" are receiving a welcome boost from the success of "My Fault: London," with both movies now charting worldwide. Currently, however, the first movie has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, while the follow-up only managed 20%. Mind you, Rotten Tomatoes is the site that claims there are exactly nine "perfect" horror movies, so we shouldn't take these scores too seriously. Still, that's a pretty damning indictment of the Spanish romantic dramas, and things aren't much better for "My Fault: London."
I've been holding out hope that Netflix will issue an official apology for Kevin Hart's "Lift," which topped the streamer's charts back in 2023, and the world simply hasn't felt the same ever since. Now, Amazon has some explaining to do. At the time of writing, there aren't enough reviews for RT to have calculated a score for "My Fault: London," but in her review, Variety's Courtney Howard wrote, "This English-language version plays as if a teen Jackie Collins wrote an illicit romance between two cantankerous step-siblings set in the worlds of 'The Fast and the Furious' and 'Never Back Down.' If that sounds chaotically messy, it's because it is." So not a great start, then. But if you take a look at the audience score, it's a healthy 89%, which is much more representative of the film's viewing figure performance.
Naturally, there will be plenty more where this came from, as Prime Video has already proven with its English-language remake that it's willing to double down on these forbidden romance stories. As co-director Dani Girdwood told Deadline, "No spoilers, but at the end of the movie, it does feel like Nick and Noah's story isn't quite finished, so hopefully. Fingers crossed for sure." Meanwhile, we'll keep our fingers crossed for an official mea culpa from Amazon.