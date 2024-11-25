Prime Video's Remake Of A Sarah Michelle Gellar Cult Classic Is A Streaming Hit

When Amy Heckerling scored a teen comedy hit in 1995 with "Clueless" by working from the Jane Austen's 1816 novel "Emma," Hollywood figured there might be a potential goldmine in youth-skewing films based on classic works of fiction. Gil Junger certainly found this to be the case with "10 Things I Hate About You," his high school-set take on William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," while Robert Iscove scored a box office hit with his "Pygmalion" riff "She's All That." So it wasn't all that shocking when Roger Kumble found intrigue and no shortage of sex appeal via "Cruel Intentions," his scheming rich kids reworking of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' "Les Liaisons dangereuses."

Why did the film work so well? Columbia Pictures' willingness to release the film with an R rating allowed Kumble to push much further with the sensuality. He also had an absolute juggernaut of a young cast in Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and delightful scene-stealer Selma Blair. The film went on to gross nearly $80 million on an $11 million budget, and spawned two direct-to-DVD sequels in the early 2000s.

As with many of those late 1990s early 2000s hits, it felt like only a matter of time before "Cruel Intentions" would get remade. That time has come, and Prime Video subscribers were evidently amped for it.