The 12 Best Remakes & Revivals Of TV Shows From The 80s, 90s And 2000s
The mere mention of a remake or revival has the potential to strike fear into the heart of any entertainment lover. It evokes nauseating flashbacks of brain-rotting shows like 2008's "Knight Rider" or 2021's "Gossip Girl." That said, it isn't always a bleach-in-the-eye situation. Yes, there are good revivals and remakes of TV shows from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.
While nostalgia often holds back people from seeing the forest through the trees, there are instances when the modernized version of a series proves to be better than the original. Take "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as a prime example. The sitcom turned Will Smith into a household name and features a legendary theme song, but it isn't often credited among the best sitcoms of all time. By comparison, the reimagined "Bel-Air" flips the focus to the intercharacter drama rather than the situational laughs, coming out a much stronger and resonating program in the end.
Not all reboots or continuations reach the same lofty peaks as their predecessors, though, and that's okay. As long as they're entertaining and pay tribute in the right manner, that's a win for viewers in the long run. Keeping everything mentioned above in mind, these are the best revivals and remakes of TV shows from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s.
Frasier (2023)
Debuting in 1993 as a spin-off to "Cheers," "Frasier" follows Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane who returns to Seattle after his divorce. Back in his hometown, he hosts his own radio show and rebuilds relationships with his easy-going father, Martin (John Mahoney), and neurotic brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). While the sitcom's initial premise revolves around the changes in Frasier's life, it soon becomes about merging the past and present to shape his future. The show boasts some of the wittiest writing and best cast chemistry ever seen on primetime television, so it's no surprise "Frasier" cleaned up at the Emmys with 37 wins and 110 nominations before riding off into the sunset in 2004.
Almost two decades later, "Frasier" returned, with Kelsey Grammer hoping for at least 100 episodes more of the show. This time, though, Frasier leaves Seattle to go to Boston in an attempt to forge a better relationship with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), and take up a post at Harvard University. Without a doubt, the revival feels different without the ever-constant presence of Martin and Niles, who added so much personality and charm to the original series. Yet, this continuation also demonstrates courage and boldness to tackle a different phase of Frasier's life rather than retread the storylines from before. When all is said and done, the revival won't be cherished like the original series, but it possesses enough of the "Tossed Salad & Scrambled Eggs" magic for fans to snack on.
Fuller House
"Full House" sees widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) rope in his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), to help raise his daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). They all live under one roof and solve every challenge and problem through the power of a hug. It's a sentimental and feel-good sitcom, but "Full House" established itself as a family favorite from 1987 to 1995.
"Fuller House" witnesses history repeat itself as D.J. also becomes widowed, taking her three sons — Jackson (Michael Campion), Max (Elias Harger), and Tommy (Dashiell and Fox Messitt) — back to her family home in San Francisco. Her sister Stephanie and best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), move in to help her raise the three boys, while Danny, Jesse, and Joey pop in from time to time to provide their words of wisdom. Running for five seasons between 2016 and 2020, "Fuller House" captures the same hokey spirit as the original show. This isn't award-winning television, nor does it feature riveting storytelling on par with Taylor Sheridan or Aaron Sorkin; it's all about the snug hugs and warm mugs. It's "Barney & Friends" for the whole family. And there's nothing wrong with that, because people just need to hear that someone loves them once in a while, okay?
Bel-Air
Will Smith announced his arrival to the world by playing a fictionalized version of himself in 1990's "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The sitcom sees young Will's life flipped-turned upside down after his mom got scared and said, "You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air." For six seasons, the laughs run riot as Will's lifestyle clashes with the upper-class attitude of his family, but they always find a middle ground and a way to coexist in the end.
In 2022 "Bel-Air" arrived. Seen as a dramatic remake of the sitcom, Jabari Banks steps into the lead role as Will. The show dives into the mature storylines that the original show largely glossed over, such as the fractious relationship between Will and his father, Lou (Marlon Wayans). It also isn't afraid to get deeper into the trenches and say something important about class relations, identity, and racism in America. Sure, it doesn't have the upbeat nature of the sitcom, nor is this version of Carlton Banks turning into an internet meme with his sensational dancing ability, but this is a powerful drama that deconstructs the source material and gives the audience food for thought about the characters. In addition, "Bel-Air" is a massive hit for Peacock, firmly establishing itself as one of the best remakes of TV shows from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s.
X-Men '97
Kicking off in 1992, "X-Men: The Animated Series" introduced a generation of viewers to Professor Charles Xavier's mighty mutant superhero team. While aimed at children, the show doesn't shy away from tackling socio-political issues through the simmering tension between humans and mutants. Those who were a little older picked up on all the subtle metaphors and allusions hidden in the storylines, realizing this cartoon is as much to do about tolerance and acceptance as it is about the action-packed scenes and marvelous characters. For many fans, the animated series remains the seminal iteration of the X-Men, especially since the continuity of the movies and comic books makes about as much sense as the final season of "Game of Thrones."
In 2024, the show received a revival in the form of "X-Men '97," which picks up after the events of the fifth season. With Professor Xavier seemingly gone, it's up to his greatest rival, Magneto, to lead the team into the battle. "X-Men '97" strikes the right nostalgia spots, but it also applies modern sensibilities to various aspects of the show. The writing, in particular, feels more contemporary than ever, mirroring the societal challenges that plague the world today. Justifiably so, "X-Men '97" secured its spot as the highest-rated Marvel project on Rotten Tomatoes.
That '90s Show
In 1998, the retro teen sitcom "That '70s Show" pranced around in its bell bottoms and shaggy hair. Set in Point Place, Wisconsin (hello, Wisconsin!), the show centers on the friendship between six teenagers as they navigate love, life, and growing up in the '70s. The series received a short-lived follow-up titled "That '80s Show," featuring all-new characters and storylines, but it was so vanilla that everyone forgot about its existence.
In 2023, Netflix released a continuation/spin-off titled "That '90s Show." Set in 1995, the story follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Lauren Prepon) — who spends the summer at the home of her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). The sitcom brings back a lot of familiar faces from yesteryear and showcases certain familial connections between characters; however, its biggest strength lies in how it taps into the same sophomoric stoner humor as "That '70s Show." In addition to this, the inclusion of Red and Kitty as main characters ensures that the real MVPs of the original series are still present and thriving. Nonetheless, this didn't stop Netflix from doing Netflix things and cancelling "That '90s Show" after only two seasons.
MacGyver (2016)
Every '80s child dreamed of having the abilities of Richard Dean Anderson's Angus MacGyver. In the 1985 series, the titular MacGyver is the human embodiment of a Swiss-Army knife. The resourceful fella is able to get out of any sticky situation by innovatively using whatever random items are at his disposal. Heck, he even made people believe an ordinary steel pipe could be turned into a torpedo for heaven's sake!
"MacGyver" received the remake treatment in 2016. In this version, Lucas Till plays Mac, whose greatest weapon remains the ingenuity of his mind. Much like the original show, the character utilizes his smarts to get out of danger when everyone else believes his goose is cooked. Upon the show's release, not everyone was on board with the reboot, questioning its purpose and if it was only capitalizing on the popular '80s program's legacy. Slowly but surely, this "MacGyver" reboot won people over through its charm and comforting procedural qualities, lasting five seasons on air. It might not possess the fresh spark of novelty that the original did, but it's a surprisingly good remake that deserves more credit than it receives.
Magnum P.I. (2018)
Look, let's be real for a second: 1980's "Magnum, P.I." stands out because Tom Selleck's mustache could carry its own cinematic universe. It's wildly entertaining to see Selleck's Thomas Magnum zip around Oahu, Hawaii in all kinds of vehicles to solve mysteries and crimes. The setup never gets stale, as "Magnum P.I." established itself as breezy and brawny fun throughout its highly rated eight-season run. It's also important to note that Tom Selleck exited the role of Indiana Jones because of this hit show.
Like "MacGyver," no one wanted to see "Magnum P.I." remade. It's a product of its time and people questioned if it could work without Selleck's involvement. Even so, it happened in 2018, with Jay Hernandez sliding into the hot seat as the famous detective. More shockingly, this updated Magnum has no mustache. Of course, the hate brigade came for the reboot in droves, but the majority of the audience gave it a chance, especially since Hernandez oozes charisma and deserves to be a much bigger star than he is. Ultimately, the "Magnum P.I." reboot doesn't match or exceed the legacy of the original, but it lasted for five seasons thanks to its terrific lead and stellar action scenes.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Based on the Archie Comics character, Melissa Joan Hart's Sabrina debuted in 1996's television film "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" before receiving a sitcom series of the same name. Much like in the comics, Sabrina lives with her two aunts, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), and her black cat, Salem, as she comes to terms with being a witch and teenager. Sure, the show borrows every single trope and gag from '90s teen sitcoms, but proves to be highly memeable because of Salem's personality and scene-stealing moments. All hail, Salem Saberhagen!
Instead of remaking the sitcom, Netflix chose to look at a darker adaptation of Sabrina from the comics titled "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and apply a little of the campiness from "Riverdale" to it. In this instalment, Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, as she navigates ordinary teenage life and fights off evil as a witch. The show ran for two seasons divided into four parts, receiving overwhelming praise for its delicate balance of horror and self-awareness. It isn't too outrageous to declare that "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is one of the best remakes of TV shows from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s and makes everyone feel like it's Halloween all the time, but that didn't stop it from getting canceled.
iCarly (2021)
In 2007, "iCarly" turned into a runaway success for Nickelodeon. The show follows Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) who starts her own web series titled "iCarly" with a little help from her friends and brother. After the series turns into a smash hit, it changes Carly and her pals' lives, forcing them to deal with fame and the regular pitfalls of being teenagers. "iCarly" aired for six seasons, receiving praise for its general upbeat nature in its storytelling and undeniable chemistry between the leads.
Considering all the revivals based on kids' shows over the years, it was inevitable that "iCarly" would return at some point. Per Cosgrove's request, though, the 2021 revival was created more to cater to adults than kids. In this continuation, fans catch up with Carly and the gang — minus Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett — as well as a few new faces in the next stage of their lives: adulthood. However, they all bond as Carly decides to relaunch her famous web show.
The first season of the "iCarly" revival received a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unanimously, reviewers agreed that the show managed to keep the tone of the original intact but updated the themes for the audience who grew up with it in the 2000s. It's a fair point as "iCarly" is one of the smarter revivals that doesn't feel hamstrung by nostalgia; instead, it builds upon it.
Veronica Mars (2019)
For the 2000s audience, "Veronica Mars" served as a part of a healthy television-watching diet. The mystery drama series centers around the eponymous character, played by Kristen Bell, who juggles school and detective work under the care of her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni). This lightning-in-a-bottle show possesses an abundance of quirk, intrigue, and Bell at the top of her game, so what more could anyone ask for? It ran for three seasons before receiving the ax, though creator Rob Thomas (not the guy from Matchbox 20) wrote a feature film to wrap up events. After Warner Bros. passed on making the project, Bell and Thomas raised funds through a Kickstarter campaign and got the movie made in 2014.
In 2019, Hulu revisited the world of "Veronica Mars." The eight-episode revival picks up five years after the events of the film and features another juicy mystery for Veronica and Co. to unravel. Anyone who watched the fourth season knows it ends on quite a shocking note, leaving the door open for further stories. If it doesn't happen, though, at least fans can rest easy that the revival didn't destroy the quality of the storytelling that came before it. It feels like a natural evolution of the character rather than a forced cash-grab of creating more "Veronica Mars" for the sake of it.
Beavis and Butt-Head (2022)
Beavis and Butt-Head debuted through hilarious shorts and tangential skits where they passed commentary on music videos airing on MTV — when the channel still played music instead of programs where people get catfished by internet trolls. The pair established themselves as recognizable pop culture figures of the '90s due to their misanthropy, nonstop annoying laughter, dimwitted approach to life, and a reverse Midas touch where everything they laid their hands on turned to mud.
The initial show ran until 1997, though the two fools returned for a short-lived revival series in 2011. They reared their heads once again for another continuation of "Beavis and Butt-Head" in 2022, which is largely thanks to the band Portugal. The Man. The time away proved to be the best thing for the animated series as the masters of suburban mayhem find themselves at the top of their game in these newer episodes. From the pair falling down a sewer and believing they're in Hell to them encountering smart alien versions of themselves or walking into a polling station and thinking it's a strip club, the 2020 version of "Beavis and Butt-Head" is a generational run that puts everything "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," and "South Park" have done in that time to shame.
The Office (2005)
When it comes to discussing remakes of TV shows from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, it's impossible to not include "The Office." No, no one is talking about the Australian version of the show that poisoned Prime Video (down under) in 2024, but the American edition that aired from 2005 to 2013. Following the same premise as the 2001 British iteration, "The Office" is a mockumentary centered around a fictional paper company and all the office shenanigans that play a part in everyday work life. It also shines a light on the various inept layers of management, bureaucratic chokeholds, and all-round bootlicking that fuel company inefficiencies.
There's no point in discussing which is the funnier version of the show, since this all comes down to a matter of opinion. However, one cannot deny that the U.S. remake is the program that everyone thinks of when someone talks about "The Office." That said, the show only picked up from its second season onward and after a few changes to the character of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). In fact, the debut season is generally regarded as the worst of the lot.