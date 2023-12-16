Kelsey Grammer's Ideal Vision For Frasier's Future Is Quite Ambitious

When the "Frasier" revival was first announced there was a series of inauspicious developments. First, no one from the original series, including Niles actor David Hyde Pierce, wanted to return for the reboot, which left just Kelsey Grammer to reprise his role as the lovably stuffy psychiatrist. Then, Grammar himself, who was coming off 2020's incomprehensibly bad "Money Plane," added to the general air of concern surrounding the show by voicing his not-so-modest opinion that Frasier alone was the key to the original sitcom's success.

This would have been disquieting enough by itself had there not already been a general sense that "Frasier" 2023 was yet another nostalgia play in our nostalgia-mad monoculture. Add all that together and the build-up to the show's debut was far from the joyous and triumphant celebration that fans of the original sitcom no doubt hoped would accompany the return of their beloved Dr. Crane.

Once the revival show hit Paramount+, however, things didn't seem all that bad. At least, not at first. The inaugural episode featured a touching homage to the late John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' father on the legacy series, and the new cast wasn't quite the stellar ensemble we all knew and loved but there was room to grow. Unfortunately, cracks began to show as things developed, with the new ensemble failing to display any of the charisma and sharp comedic sensibilities of their predecessors. Then, surprisingly, the 10-episode run wrapped up with a classic "Frasier" farce that not only brought back Roz actress Peri Gilpin but hinted there was still life yet in the nascent series. In fact, if you ask Grammer himself, things are just getting started.