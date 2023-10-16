Input From Kelsey Grammer Completely Changed The Premise Of The Frasier Reboot

Frasier is back, and while the new revival show is neither disappointing nor remarkable, it's at least managed not to sully the legacy of Frasier Crane. The original show remains a beloved sitcom, running for 11 seasons between 1993-2004 and following the character's exploits in his native Seattle. At the end of that series, the titular psychiatrist jets off to Chicago where, we learn from the revival show, he hosted a "Dr. Phil"-style talk show for many years. After his TV career ended and his marriage broke down, however, the lovably pompous doctor decided to head for Paris to write a new book. But in the first episode of the "Frasier" reboot, he stops in Boston to visit his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and is convinced to stay, not just to take up an offer of employment at Harvard, but to reconnect with Freddy and make up for years of shaky fathering.

Of course, there's more to the significance of Boston as a setting. Back in 1984, the character of Frasier Crane first debuted in the season 3 premier of "Cheers," serving as a love interest for Shelley Long's Diane Chambers. He was initially supposed to leave the show after a few episodes, but Kelsey Grammer's performance quickly made it impossible to say goodbye to the good doctor, and he became a series regular right up until the show ended in 1993 and Frasier was given his spin-off series.

All of which makes the new "Frasier" revival a nice way to frame the character's journey, ending things where they began all those years ago in Boston. Due to the satisfyingly symmetrical nature of the whole thing, you might think the writers had things planned from the outset. But if it weren't for Grammer himself, the revival series would have actually looked a lot different.