John Wayne Was Cast In This Early Western Remake For An Unusual Reason

In the late 1920s, sound in film became widespread, leading to an explosion of "talkies." But it also led to an influx of remakes as studios decided to revisit silent projects from years past and bring them into the new age. "Ride Him, Cowboy" was one such example. After Warner Bros. bought First National Pictures, the company had access to the studio's catalog and decided to update some of its silent oaters. But these weren't all going to be complete remakes. In the case of "Ride Him, Cowboy," Warner Bros. chief Jack Warner was convinced to greenlight the project based in large part on the prospect of reusing footage from "The Unknown Cavalier," itself based on Kenneth Perkins' 1923 novel of the same name.

It was this approach that led to a 25-year-old John Wayne being cast in the lead. Evidently, studio execs thought the young actor resembled Ken Maynard enough that audiences wouldn't be able to tell when they intercut their new footage with old scenes of Maynard's stunt work. Even the movie's primary horse was a doppelganger of Tarzan, Maynard's steed from "The Unknown Cavalier."

In the remake, John Wayne plays cowboy John Drury, who arrives in a new town where he saves a horse from being executed. Drury is hailed as a hero by the townspeople, who encourage him to look into a series of criminal acts by a mysterious figure known as The Hawk. Soon, Drury discovers that the seemingly decent Henry Simms (Frank Hagney) is actually The Hawk, who ties Drury to a post before framing him for raiding a ranch and killing a man. After Wayne's cowboy escapes, he has to clear his name and take down the real Hawk before it's too late. Though John Drury isn't one of Wayne's best roles, the film itself was commercially and critically successful, with reviewers praising the remake for its story and cast and Warner reporting a solid profit. But the question we so often ask ourselves today applied back in 1932: Was this remake necessary?