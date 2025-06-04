The 10 Worst John Wayne Movies Ranked

"The Green Berets" carries the distinction of being both a poor star vehicle for the actor and an awful directorial effort, as one of just two films he ever helmed behind the camera (the other being the similarly lackluster "The Alamo," which, unlike its namesake, no one is exactly urged to remember). Wayne co-directed the film with former U.S. Navy Lieutenant Ray Kellogg, a friend of John Ford who went on to work primarily as a visual effects artist in Hollywood following his military service. Based on the Robin Moore novel of the same name, the film carried a particular urgency upon its release in 1968, coming right in the thick of U.S. involvement in the years-long Vietnam quagmire. Wayne was motivated by his unease with the growing anti-war sentiment in America, and he even sought out support from President Lyndon B. Johnson and the Department of Defense, which is how the government helped shape this controversial film.

With all that context, you can probably guess that "The Green Berets" isn't just bad because of its shoddy production values, though there's plenty of that here. No, it's mainly bad because of its obscenely negligent approach to portraying one of the most complicated military conflicts in modern history. Rather than offering any semblance of nuance, it functions as a true-blue hoo-rah propaganda piece about how American troops kick ass and are sticking it to those lousy communists.

Wayne was never exactly known for a delicate grasp of politics or for entertaining anything resembling left-wing ideals — for example, a Fox exec once shut down John Wayne's xenophobia on the set of The Longest Day" — but "The Green Berets" might be the crowning example of hard-headed, vulgar American jingoism. As Roger Ebert wrote in his scathing review, "'The Green Berets' simply will not do as a film about the war in Vietnam."